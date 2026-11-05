“Giant Waste of Money” “Brutal”: Fans React as Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Suffers Injury Blow Amid CFP Race

Thursday brought bad news for the Texas Longhorns: running back Hollywood Smothers was confirmed out for the foreseeable future with an unknown issue. With no timetable for his return, it looks like a season-ending situation. With two defeats already this season, Texas’ College Football Playoff hopes were already hanging by a thread, which might have snapped with the loss of a key offensive piece like Smothers.

Smothers is a former four-star transfer who moved over from NC State to Texas this past offseason. He had initially committed to Alabama, and the Longhorns reportedly invested significant NIL resources to pry him away from the Crimson Tide.

Fans reacted to the news on X, expressing their opinion that Texas had invested its money improperly in the past transfer portal cycle.

“Giant waste of money,” wrote one fan.

Others were saddened by the news.

Some simply lamented the fact that November football was riddled with injuries to key players.

One person pointed out that he just isn’t physical enough for the SEC.

Steve Sarkisian happy with dominant defensive performance over Mississippi State, despite injuries

Over the weekend, Texas soundly defeated Mississippi State 31-3 in a strong defensive performance, despite missing Colin Simmons. Speaking at the postgame press conference, Sarkisian said the following about the team’s performance:

“I mean, like I said, even when Colin [Simmons] had the five-and-a-half sack game against Tennessee, I tried to say it then, that we’re playing really good as a front, and we’re playing really good as a defense,” Sarkisian said. “Sacks don’t just happen. You have those where you have a guy beat a guy and you get a sack. But mostly sacks occur, and we’ve done a good job of this all year as far as having rush lane integrity and flushing quarterbacks, forcing them to go certain places where we want them to go, and then allowing that rusher then to get that sack. “You have to play tight coverage so the quarterback can’t get the ball out of his hands, and so you have to have a secondary that is working well together and tying it all together. And then you have to have timely calls.”

The Longhorns also gave an official injury designation to wide receiver Cam Coleman ahead of this week’s game against Missouri.

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