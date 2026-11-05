“Corey Seager, Marcus Semien Signed Before Lockout” – MLB Insider Offers a Timeline for Tarik Skubal’s Next Big Contract

The most intriguing free agent this offseason is Tarik Skubal. The reigning back-to-back Cy Young winner spent the first half of 2026 with the Detroit Tigers and the next half with the Los Angeles Dodgers following his trade there at the deadline. Skubal is expected to sign a big, long deal, and his wishes will be represented by his agent, Scott Boras.

On Wednesday’s “MLB Tonight” show, MLB insider Mark Feinsand shared his insights about Skubal’s free agency and when a deal is likely to happen, with the labor lockout looming in December.

“Well, we know historically that Scott Boras’s big clients are not usually in a rush to sign,” Feinsand said. “But again, I turn back to that history we were talking about before. Corey Seager signed his $325 million deal with the Rangers. He was a Scott Boras client. Marcus Semien, same thing, and they signed before the lockout five years ago. So, I don’t think it’s going to be a situation where Skubal settles for a deal prior to the lockout. But if the deal that he’s looking for is there, it would not surprise me.”

Feinsand mentioned the New York Mets as the strongest potential landing spot for the southpaw, even though president of baseball operations David Stearns does not generally like signing pitchers to long-term deals. Other than the Mets, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants also got mentioned as potential landing spots.

However, Feinsand ruled out the Yankees.

“I don’t think the Yankees will be involved,” Feinsand added. “Starting pitching is an area where they’re pretty set right now, especially with a young ace who’s likely to win the Cy Young Award, who is still very early in his career and not making a lot of money.”

Here, Feinsand was speaking about Cam Schlittler, who seems like a lock for the 2026 AL Cy Young honor.

NL West Rival Not Named Dodgers Can Challenge Mets For Tarik Skubal

The Mets appear to be the frontrunners in Tarik Skubal’s free agency simply because they have the means (financial resources) and the need (requirement to bolster starting rotation) to sign a southpaw of his quality this offseason.

But there is one more franchise from the NL West, whose name is not Dodgers, that got linked to Skubal.

According to MLB insider Robert Murray on “The Baseball Insiders” podcast, that team is none other than the San Diego Padres.

“That new ownership group got a taste of what winning was like… I could see, very easily, the San Diego Padres exploring Skubal,” Murray said.

However, it doesn’t look like the Padres can emerge as the best suitors for Skubal if the Mets or any other team is willing to enter into a bidding war for the southpaw. The Padres are financially handicapped due to long-term deals in place with Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Xander Bogaerts, which potentially rules them out of the Skubal sweepstakes.

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