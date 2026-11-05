“William Contreras Doesn’t Trust a Lot of People” – Brewers Manager Shares Insight on 2026 World Series MVP’s Tough Nature

Milwaukee Brewers skipper Pat Murphy opened up about World Series MVP William Contreras in a conversation with MLB insiders Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman on the latest episode of ‘The Show’ on New York Post Sports.

Murphy spoke at length about the Venezuelan’s reserved personality and the trust he places in those around him. He also called Contreras a gifted player and said the Brewers would never have won the championship without him.

“If you can’t coach William Contreras, you’re not going to be a successful coach. In my mind, you have got to be able to coach that tough personality. And it’s only tough because he’s really just a beautiful kid who holds everything in, doesn’t trust a lot of people, and has really high standards for himself,” Murphy said. “It could come off as selfish, but it’s good selfish because he understands how to be a winning player. So, I joke about it, but it was a great thing. We would have never won without him,” he added.

Contreras hit .270 during the 2026 regular season, with 18 home runs, 94 RBIs, 153 hits, and a .758 OPS. He carried that solid plate performance into the postseason, going 19-for-51 with three home runs, nine RBIs, and seven walks in 13 games. His consistent hitting and ability to get on base earned him World Series MVP honors.

Along with his thrilling offense, Contreras excelled defensively, calling pitches for his bullpen at crucial moments and using ABS challenges efficiently throughout the year (105 overturned calls on 185 challenges), especially in the postseason (22 successful challenges out of 33, or 67%).

William Contreras Returning to Milwaukee in 2027

Milwaukee has exercised its club option for William Contreras after the franchise secured its maiden title. Contreras will earn $15.5 million next year, over $6 million more than he earned in 2026 ($9.4 million).

The Brewers clearly wanted to keep their talented superstar through at least 2027. Contreras is set to become an unrestricted free agent after that season.

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