“You Guys Are Annoying”: Ayesha Curry Claps Back at Trolls as Viral Kissing Scene With Matthew Daddario Sparks Backlash

Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, on Thursday responded to trolls who criticized her for a scene from her new show, “Second Chance Holiday.” Fans on social media, especially from the NBA world, called out the sharpshooter’s wife for the shot. However, Curry clarified that in one of those fan comments.

Ayesha and Steph Curry have been in a relationship for a long time and are one of the most successful couples in the NBA. Fans reacted to her recently premiered show with actor Matthew Daddario.

In the film, Ayesha plays Chelsea, a woman who goes through a string of Christmas breakups and reunites with her high school sweetheart (played by Matthew Daddario) upon returning to her hometown. Basketball Ground shared the clip on X:

“Ayesha Curry kissing Matthew Daddario in new show is going viral.”

Meanwhile, Ayesha reacted to the scene and said:

“It’s not even real you guys are annoying.”

Ayesha and Steph share four children: two sons and two daughters.

Meanwhile, the superstar guard and his team are on a five-game winning streak.

Warriors reportedly stop payment to Kristaps Porzingis

The Warriors reportedly stopped payment to Kristaps Porzingis, who left the team without explanation, amid a difficult season for the front office. The management was looking for more efficient options to surround Steph Curry and has been criticized for roster decisions.

On Wednesday, ESPN analyst Shams Charania shared the update on X:

“ The Warriors are not delivering payments to Kristaps Porzingis on his $20 million salary, ruling that he is not rendering services, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater .”

Steph Curry and the Warriors are on a winning run on the back of Yaxel Lendeborg, who is averaging 21.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

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