“Hard Launch During Finals Parade is Legendary” – WNBA World Celebrates Gabby Williams For Openly Calling Marine Johannes Her “Partner”

At the Golden State Valkyries’ victory parade on Wednesday, Gabby Williams gave a shoutout to the people who supported her and her teammates in their WNBA title run.

Among them was New York Liberty guard Marine Johannes, who joined the crowd of supporters in downtown San Francisco. In her speech, Williams credited Johannes for providing emotional support through the ups and downs of the 2026 WNBA Finals.

“My partner, who spent the entire Finals with me. The mood swings, me coming down, she made sure that I changed my mind and got me ready. We don’t win if she’s not here, everybody.”

Williams’ special message for Johannes got fans swooning on social media.

“officially hard launch during finals parade is legendary,” one fan tweeted.

Though the San Francisco Chronicle had referred to Johannes as Williams’ “partner” back in April, Williams’ shoutout at the victory parade appears to be her first public acknowledgment of a romantic relationship between them.

Just two months ago, Williams and Johannes had played alongside each other on the French national team at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup. Though their squad was one of the favorites entering the tournament, they ultimately fell short in the gold medal game as Johannes’ Liberty teammate Breanna Stewart led the U.S. to victory.

It was a double whammy for Johannes just weeks later, as the Liberty failed to reach the WNBA Finals. But Williams had her moment, dropping a 30-piece in Game 7 en route to her first-ever WNBA title and WNBA Finals MVP award.

Warriors HC Steve Kerr Praises Gabby Williams for Displaying “Grit and Confidence” in Valkyries’ Title Run

Before the Golden State Warriors’ matchup against the LA Clippers last Sunday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr heaped praise on Gabby Williams for the intangibles she displayed in the WNBA Finals.

“There’s very few athletes who have the combination of grit and confidence to go for it, and find the zone and find that flow with all that pressure on them…I think Gabby exemplified that yesterday.”

Kerr, who has won four NBA titles with the Warriors over the past 11 years, added that Williams “was at her best when her best was absolutely needed.”

After tallying just two points in the first half of Game 7 the night before, Williams went off in the last 20 minutes, bumping her total to 30 points and allowing the Valkyries to take control of an intense game.

READ MORE:

Gabby Williams Reveals Michael Jordan’s Powerful Message To Her After Valkyries’ Championship Triumph

“The Royal Couple on National Television” – WNBA Fans React to Gabby Williams and Marine Johannes Sitting Courtside at Warriors Game

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