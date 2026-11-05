“Shut Up Dude”: Fans Call Out Curt Cignetti for ‘Playing Sorry Schedule’ After He Accuses ESPN of SEC Bias

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti’s comments about the College Football Playoff rankings have sparked another debate. The Hoosiers coach also took aim at ESPN’s alleged preferential treatment toward SEC teams, but his remarks did not sit well with several college football fans. Some quickly turned the criticism back on Indiana, questioning the team’s strength of schedule.

The first CFP rankings of the 2026 season featured 10 SEC teams in the top 25, compared to six from the Big Ten. Cignetti believes the difference reflects the influence of ESPN’s coverage and the narratives surrounding the Southeastern Conference.

Speaking on the Indiana coaches radio show, Cignetti was asked why his Hoosiers (8-1) were ranked No. 4. He suggested that the network’s college football writers contribute to the perception that SEC teams deserve higher rankings.

“These people, and there are a whole bunch of them, they march out of the tent, and they’re given instructions on what to say, and they follow the company line… SEC gets a lot of love from ESPN, you know, and all their writers that they don’t technically pay, but march to their drum. So, and that’s why you see all these SEC teams up there, you know, and some good two-loss teams from the Big Ten, not quite as high. But like I said, it’s all going to be played out on the field,” Cignetti said.

Several fans pushed back against Cignetti’s criticism. Some argued that Indiana’s own schedule did not give the coach much ground to question the SEC’s representation in the rankings.

One fan directly challenged Cignetti’s comments, writing, “You played UNT WKU and Howard, shut up dude.”

Another echoed that sentiment, writing, “When you play a sorry schedule like yours, you don’t get to talk about the SEC. Unreal.”

Other reactions were similarly critical.

One wrote, “Indiana should play a tougher schedule.”

Another added, “Too bad the CFP Rankings isn’t a writers poll.”

Indiana’s Ranking Adds Another Layer to CFP Debate

Despite the criticism of the committee’s rankings, Cignetti’s Indiana is at No. 4 with an 8-1 record. Its only defeat came against No. 12 Ohio State, which also gives the Hoosiers a strong head-to-head comparison point in the wider playoff debate.

Meanwhile, several two-loss SEC teams received higher rankings than undefeated UCLA, adding to the controversy surrounding the committee’s selections.

The committee maintains that its decisions are based on factors such as strength of schedule, quality wins, and head-to-head results rather than television narratives.

“I think that’s where the committee can take the human element in. I mean, Mississippi State from a computer aspect will fall some, but the human element and the discussion that we have in the room, we recall the team that Mississippi State was back in September and early October before their quarterback was injured, they were four and zero. They had gone on the road and really dismantled a Minnesota team and looked very good doing so. It was a big game to play Alabama at home, and Alabama went in there and really took care of business and dominated that team. And so the committee will I think will always view that as a quality game, regardless of what the computer may say about the strength of that game,” CFP committee chair Hunter Yurachek explained.

Indiana is on a bye this week and will be facing USC on November 14.

Also Read:

“Story is Now Better Than the Product”: Colin Cowherd Makes His Thoughts Clear on Indiana’s Controversial CFP Ranking

Curt Cignetti Issues 4-Word Response Amid Backlash Over Indiana’s CFP Ranking Position

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