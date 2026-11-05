“How Are They Going to Trust Her?”: Linda Cohn Raises Major Doubts About Dianna Russini’s Return Months After Mike Vrabel Scandal

Dianna Russini is reportedly preparing to return to sports media, seven months after controversy surrounding her association with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Reports say she has been getting the word out that she will come back to work next week.

Amid Russini’s potential return, former ESPN anchor Linda Cohn raised doubts about whether players and coaches would be comfortable speaking to her.

“Okay, let’s stop there for a second because I got to digest all that. She plans to interview players and coaches with her new show, reportedly on a digital platform. These players and coaches—how are they going to trust her? How are they going to trust her? But according to this source telling Page Six of the New York Post, people around the NFL have been very supportive of her new venture,” she said. (2:16) “If Dianna Russini is now coming back to tell us what she thinks, all right, let’s hear it. If she’s coming back to tell us what her sources know, there are questions she needs to answer if we’re going there,” Cohn added.

The New York Post’s Page Six released photos in April of Russini and Vrabel together at an Arizona resort, and the journalist soon resigned from The Athletic. The report prompted scrutiny of their professional association. An internal investigation by The Athletic found that her behavior violated the outlet’s standards and that she should have disclosed her association with Vrabel.

Dianna Russini Will Headline Her Own Show In a Digital Platform, Says Report

Page Six reported that Dianna Russini will headline a new show on a digital platform. A source with knowledge of the matter told the outlet that this is a “very exciting development” for her.

“It’s going to be on a digital platform. It will be launching next week,” the source said. “It’s been in the works for a while and she can’t wait to get back to what she loves.”

The insider had no idea how much Dianna Russini is getting paid for the new job but did admit that the NFL was supportive of her for the new show. It is still unclear which digital platform she will be working for.

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