“Luka Doncic Has No Chance It’s Over” – NBA World Swings MVP Narrative in Victor Wembanyama’s Favor After Mammoth 52-24 Game With 8 Blocks

Victor Wembanyama has swung the NBA MVP conversation in his favor after Luka Doncic’s case picked up steam over the past few days. Wembanyama dropped video-game numbers on Wednesday, torching the Dallas Mavericks with a career-high 52 points, 24 rebounds and eight blocks, shooting 57.1% from the field in a 112-111 win.

According to Underdog NBA, Wembanyama became just the second player since Bob McAdoo to record more than 50 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks in a game after the NBA officially recorded blocks.

Wembanyama’s stock dipped amid Doncic’s stellar run this season. The Slovenian had a scoring average of 38.3 points in seven games on 49.7% shooting, including 42.7% from 3 before the Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Doncic also had 8.0 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.9 steals. Meanwhile, Wembanyama averaged 25.7 ppg, 10.7 rpg and 4.0 bpg, shooting 46.9%, including 26.2% from 3, in seven games before Wednesday’s contest.

However, one absurd Wembanyama game has seemingly flipped the MVP narratives.

“Luka Doncic has no chance it’s over,” one fan said.

Luka Doncic maintains scoring pace as MVP race tightens between him and Victor Wembanyama

Despite what many fans feel, Luka Doncic hasn’t lost much grip on the MVP race against Victor Wembanyama. While Wembanyama recorded his 52-24-8 game on Wednesday, Doncic dropped his fifth 40-point game of the season against the Kings. Doncic scored 40 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out seven assists.

Doncic shot 47.8%, including 6-for-13 from the 3-point line. After Wednesday’s games, Doncic is averaging 38.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg and 8.0 apg, shooting 49.5%, including 43.1% from 3 and 89.1% from the free-throw line. He could average the most points ever, shooting 50/40/90 splits if he marginally improves his shooting efficiency from the field and the free-throw line.

On the other hand, Wembanyama’s averages improved to 29.0 ppg, 12.4 rpg and 4.5 bpg on 48.6% shooting from the field. He remains the best two-way player. Many voters have cited that as a must-have trait over the past few years when deciding on their MVP picks.

Read more:

“This is the Most Insufferable He’s Ever Been”: Bill Simmons Doesn’t Mince Words on Luka Doncic’s Behavior Amid 38 PPG Season

“LeBron James Last Year Seemed Pretty Miserable” – Bill Simmons Makes Bold Claim on Luka Doncic’s Relationship With Former Lakers Superstar

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