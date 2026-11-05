“You Can Go in the Hall of Fame” – Mets Analyst Proposes Bold Strategy To Woo Jacob deGrom From Rangers

A reunion between Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets could be in the making this offseason if the Texas Rangers decide to trade the right-hander before the 2027 season. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner was in trade rumors at the 2026 MLB trade deadline. He invoked his no-trade clause and blocked a potential deal to the Atlanta Braves as well.

Keeping that in mind, Mets analyst Anthony DiComo suggested a way the Rangers can finally trade deGrom and the Mets get to bolster their rotation with the presence of their former ace. During his appearance on SNY, DiComo proposed that the Mets can use their leverage in landing Hall of Fame status for deGrom so that he can consider moving back to New York.

“I do think there is a historical thing here which is interesting, where you could maybe sell deGrom on the idea of New York,” DiComo said Wednesday. “Like, hey, come back, win with us. You can go into the Hall of Fame with the Mets cap. You can bolster this resume that’s borderline Hall of Fame right now. You can have your number retired up there at Citi Field. If you don’t come back, maybe those things don’t happen for you. So I’m not saying it’s the best case in the world, but that’s how you sell it.”

The reunion is an interesting notion because deGrom spent the best part of his career with the Mets. In nine seasons, the right-hander won back-to-back Cy Young Awards (2018 and 2019) and established himself as one of the franchise’s greatest pitchers. deGrom went 82-57 with the Mets, posting a 2.52 ERA along with 1,607 strikeouts.

A potential return to New York could give deGrom an opportunity to finish his career at the same place where it all began.

Mets Analyst Shares Why Jacob deGrom Rejected Braves Deal

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Rangers and Braves had progressed far enough in discussions of a potential deal involving Jacob deGrom. Texas approached the right-hander for approval, but the veteran pitcher declined to waive his no-trade protection.

Anthony DiComo explained why deGrom used his no-trade protection, citing his desire to win a World Series with the Rangers.

“Jacob deGrom didn’t want to go anywhere last year,” DiComo said on SNY. “Well, talking to people close to him around the trade deadline, he didn’t love that he wasn’t able to pitch for the Rangers when they won the 2023 World Series. And he wanted to be a part of that team. And he felt like if he had gone to, say, the Braves at the trade deadline and assured himself a playoff berth, he would have been abandoning ship.”

The Rangers ace was sidelined for most of the 2023 season after undergoing his second career Tommy John surgery in June 2023.

However, the analyst also suggested that if Texas goes for a complete overhaul and ends up trading big names like Corey Seager and Nathan Eovaldi, deGrom may change his mind about a potential trade deal.

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