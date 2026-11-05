“Stay Classy Kings Fans” – NBA Fans Rally Behind Luka Doncic as He Sticks Up For Female Ref After Courtside Fan Aggressively Throws the Ball

Luka Doncic got into an intense moment with a Sacramento Kings fan during their latest game against the Los Angeles Lakers. In the third quarter, the ball went to one of the fans sitting courtside, and the man returned it aggressively at a female referee. Fans backed Doncic on social media for standing up for the ref.

Doncic had a stellar game, scoring 40 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing seven assists in 35 minutes as the team won 116-103. Austin Reaves also helped the offense with 21 points. Meanwhile, a particular moment caught fans’ attention.

Doncic was seen gesturing animatedly at a fan who threw the ball strongly at a female ref. The Kings fan was ejected from the game, and Doncic was lauded on social media for his actions. One wrote:

“Stay classy Kings fans”

The Kings are seemingly on a similar path to last season, as the team lost seven of its eight games. Zach LaVine is still far from showing his original form. They will next face the Western Conference juggernauts, the San Antonio Spurs, while the Lakers play an improved Portland Trail Blazers.

Luka Doncic addresses the moment in the post-game presser

Luka Doncic addressed the moment in the post-game press conference after a great win over the Kings. The guard made 11-for-23 shots from the floor, including 6-for-13 from deep. When a media person asked him about the moment with the fan, Doncic simply said:

“He just tossed it really strong — the ball — toward the ref.”

Doncic and the Lakers are on a winning streak of three games, and they will face the Blazers, who are on a similar streak. Though Ja Morant and Damian Lillard have given the right offensive energy, Deni Avdija leads the team with 23.4 points and 6.4 assists per game.

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