Curt Cignetti Issues 4-Word Response Amid Backlash Over Indiana’s CFP Ranking Position

The first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings have stirred debate, with the Indiana Hoosiers at the center of it.

The Hoosiers ranked fourth, and Urban Meyer was among those who questioned why Indiana wasn’t penalized for its schedule.

Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti has hit back at critics by tweeting a four-word response seemingly directed at those questioning his team’s position in the rankings.

“Facts are stubborn things,” Cignetti wrote on X, sharing a stat showing Indiana had five wins over teams with a .500 record.

Cignetti also recently said the SEC gets preferential treatment from ESPN.

“SEC gets a lot of love from ESPN and all their writers that they don’t technically pay but march to their drum,” Cignetti said on Kirkwood and Dunn. “That’s why you see all these SEC teams up there, and some good two-loss teams from the Big Ten not quite as high. But like I said, it’s all going to be played out on the field.”

Indiana (8-1) sits below Miami (8-0), Georgia (7-1) and Utah (8-0) in the rankings.

Curt Cignetti On Josh Hoover

In Indiana’s win over Minnesota, Curt Cignetti made a halftime change at quarterback, replacing Josh Hoover with Grant Wilson.

“He (Hoover) got dinged up against Ohio State, everybody saw that. And it’s been a struggle,” Cignetti said, per the Daily Hoosier. “It’s been a little bit of a struggle offensively too. Made a change at halftime and our last three possessions we scored.

“Josh is on the mend. It’s a good time to have an off week. He should only get better, right now he’s resting.”

Indiana takes on a reinvigorated USC team on Nov. 14.

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