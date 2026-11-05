Luka Doncic Opens Up on Kobe Bryant Mentality Comparison Amid Historic Scoring Run

If you needed a reminder that Luka Doncic operates on a different plane, look no further than his scoring rate this season. With five 40-plus-point performances in eight games, he’s currently averaging 38.5 points per game, a number that sounds more like a video game result than a real NBA season.

He dropped 40 points in Wednesday night’s 116-103 win over the Sacramento Kings, extending the Lakers’ winning streak to three games. Due to his incredible play this season, Doncic has received major praise from around the league. Former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins said Doncic is the closest player he has seen to Kobe Bryant in terms of mentality.

Doncic was asked what he thought about the comparison while speaking to reporters. Here is what he had to say about the Bryant comparison:

“It’s a lot of honor,” he said. “I think we all know who Kobe was, what he meant to everybody, especially basketball-wise. He was an idol for a lot of people, so it means a lot that I was mentioned next to his name.”

This is certainly high praise for Doncic. Bryant put together a magnificent career with the Lakers and was a significant reason for the team’s success. He was Los Angeles’ No. 1 option for many years and led it to five NBA championships, and now the Lakers are hoping Doncic can be the same for them.

The six-time All-Star has been putting up absurd numbers not seen since Kobe’s Lakers days. He’s smashing records and reaching milestones again and again. His 35-plus-point performances in six straight games put him alongside Bryant and Elgin Baylor as the only Lakers players to achieve that feat. As per Ryan Ward, he has also scored 308 points through eight games (38.5 PPG), the most since Wilt Chamberlain in 1962-63.

This Could Be Luka Doncic’s Year to Win the MVP

Though he’s up against tough opposition, this could be the year Luka Doncic wins his first MVP award. Many have questioned his chances with the emergence of Victor Wembanyama and other stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic in the mix, but the Lakers star is certainly the most valuable player to his team at this point in the campaign.

Doncic is showing no signs of letting up. His determination to win an NBA title is still at an all-time high, and he is in great form while averaging the most points of his career. The real question is whether Doncic can stay healthy and maintain his blistering pace throughout the season. He has been relatively healthy for most of his career, and if anyone can sustain that pace, it is Doncic, arguably one of the greatest offensive players the NBA has ever seen.

Read More:

“Luka Doncic Has No Chance It’s Over” – NBA World Swings MVP Narrative in Victor Wembanyama’s Favor After Mammoth 52-24 Game With 8 Blocks

“This is the Most Insufferable He’s Ever Been”: Bill Simmons Doesn’t Mince Words on Luka Doncic’s Behavior Amid 38 PPG Season

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