“James Harden Trade Request Coming Any Day” – NBA World Reacts to Cavs Star and Kenny Atkinson’s Argument Amid Loss to OKC

Cleveland Cavaliers star James Harden and Kenny Atkinson got into a heated argument during the team’s 124-116 loss to the OKC Thunder on Wednesday. The incident happened late in the second quarter, when Cleveland trailed 55-33. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stepped up to the free-throw line and Harden, one of the three Cavaliers’ rebounders, was seen arguing with Atkinson, who was behind him on the sideline.

It’s unclear what they fought about, but the tensions summed up Cleveland’s disjointedness over the past couple of games. The Cavaliers have lost three of their last four. Harden has been efficient at times but not aggressive. He’s averaged 17.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists, shooting 43.8%, including 44.4% from 3 in that period.

On Wednesday, Harden had a subpar 5-for-16 shooting game, scoring 19 points. After his dust-up with Atkinson, fans speculated about the star’s future in Cleveland.

“James Harden trade request coming any day,” one fan said.

If the Cavaliers’ struggles continue, trading James Harden could be the ideal option

James Harden rejoined the Cavaliers in 2026 free agency, a few months after joining the franchise. He had a solid regular season and was decent in the playoffs until the conference finals, in which New York swept Cleveland. Harden averaged 16.0 ppg, 3.0 apg and 4.3 tpg in that series, shooting 38.9% from the field and 17.9% from 3.

Many fans were skeptical about his fit and concerns only grew after his playoff struggles. However, the Cavaliers kept their faith in the veteran and re-signed him on a three-year, $96.5 million deal (via Spotrac).

After an uneven start, questions surrounding his fit on the team have returned. The Cavaliers are 4-4 and Harden hasn’t justified his pay yet. If the Cavaliers hover around the .500 mark closer to the trade deadline, moving him might be their best option.

Harden will have takers, as his $30.6 million salary is easier to trade. Miami and Houston could be the most prominent options. Both teams need playmakers. The Heat need it more and if they also struggle closer to the deadline, Harden’s trade to South Beach would be meaningful.

The Cavaliers can also benefit by acquiring Davion Mitchell or Andrew Wiggins. Mitchell or Wiggins can solve Cleveland’s perimeter defensive issues.

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