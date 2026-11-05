“Story is Now Better Than the Product”: Colin Cowherd Makes His Thoughts Clear on Indiana’s Controversial CFP Ranking

The Indiana Hoosiers were ranked fourth in the first College Football Playoff (CFP) Rankings, and it seems to have sparked some controversy.

Among those to speak out about it and the Indiana performance in general was Colin Cowherd, who appeared to suggest that Indiana without Fernando Mendoza isn’t as good a team as it was last season.

“The Indiana story has surpassed the reality…Mendoza and the story were so compelling. Instead of just saying, the quarterback was good, the better story is, this guy is better than Saban,” Cowherd said on The Volume.

“I watched them this year without Mendoza; they fumble, they throw interceptions, their special teams are wonky. They have penalties…the story is now better than the product,” Cowherd continued.

After Josh Pate suggested that seeing Indiana at fourth place doesn’t make sense, Cowherd agreed, saying, “it doesn’t.”

Curt Cignetti Believes That ESPN Favors the SEC

Amid chatter about Indiana’s fourth-place ranking, Curt Cignetti took the attack to ESPN, suggesting it favored the SEC.

“These people, and there are a whole bunch of them, they march out of the tent, and they’re given instructions on what to say, and they follow the company line,” Cignetti said via Awful Announcing’s X. “And I don’t need to go any further.”

“The SEC gets a lot of love from ESPN and all their writers that they don’t technically pay,” Cignetti also said.

Cignetti will focus solely on the field as his Hoosiers get back to action against USC on Nov. 14.

Also Read:

“Finds A New Way To Look As Stupid As Humanly Possible”: CU Alum Mocks Deion Sanders Over Vague Press Conference Response

“Worst Nightmare”: Fans React to Malachi Toney’s Injury Update Ahead of Miami vs Notre Dame Showdown

College Sports Network has you covered with the latest news, analysis, insights, and trending stories in tennis, college football, men’s college basketball, women’s college basketball, and college baseball!