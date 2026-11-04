“We Don’t Want Him Lol”: Florida State Fans Express Delight as Eli Drinkwitz Rules Himself Out of FSU HC Race

After a fresh opening at Florida State, the Seminoles are searching for a new head coach to replace fired Mike Norvell, who led the program to a 3-5 start. Several names have been rumored to take the job, but Eli Drinkwitz has officially ruled himself out of consideration.

During Tuesday’s press conference, the Missouri Tigers head coach made his position clear on the speculation surrounding the opening at Florida State.

“I’m not a candidate at Florida State,” Drinkwitz said. “I want to clear that up. Let’s focus on the main thing, which is Texas, and let’s eliminate all the distractions and clear the clutter from that standpoint for my team and for everybody out there.”

Fans reacted to Drinkwitz’s latest message about Florida State’s opening.

“he would take that job asap but we don’t want him lol,” one fan wrote.

“I’m not either,” one fan added.

“When you address one rumor, not addressing all future rumors puts you in a bind. Just say I don’t address ‘xyz,'” one fan said.

“Famous words I am not a candidate lol,” one fan reacted.

“‘I am not going to be the coach at Alabama.’ – Nick Saban, perhaps the greatest coach ever at Alabama,” one fan remarked.

“Aka I’m using FSU as leverage for more money,” one fan added.

CBS Sports initially included Drinkwitz among the names Florida State could pursue.

Duke HC Also Rules Himself Out of Florida State HC Candidacy

Joining Eli Drinkwitz, Duke head coach Manny Diaz has also ruled himself out of the Florida State head coaching race.

During his Monday press conference, Diaz addressed the Florida State rumors and revealed he discussed it with the players.

“I addressed the team last night. I made it pretty clear, really, really happy here,” Diaz told reporters via AOL. “Love being here, love going to work here every day. Anything we focus on other than finding a way to beat NC State is a distraction. Internet rumors are going to be Internet rumors. I told coaches and players we’re the same, right? Everybody thinks our players are going to go somewhere else, right? So that’s just the cost of success, which I’d rather have than the alternative.”

Diaz graduated from Florida State in 1995 and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at FSU in 1998 and 1999. He was part of Florida State’s 1999 national championship coaching staff. Diaz is happy at Duke, leading the program to the 2025 ACC championship.

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