“STAY AWAY”, “We Not Interested”: Fans Vehemently Reject Brian Kelly as Former LSU Coach Admits He Wants FSU Job

The Florida State Seminoles are searching for a new head coach after firing Mike Norvell following a 3-5 start to the season. Former LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly has entered the conversation while discussing the vacant position on SiriusXM’s College Sports Radio.

Kelly, who called himself “unemployed” after LSU fired him midway through the 2025 season, said it would be an honor to take the job at Florida State, citing the Seminoles’ tradition, history, and fanbase.

“Yeah, I mean, look, when you’re talking to an unemployed football coach, every job’s a great job, you know? But Florida State, look, I’ve got a great history with Florida State, great games,” Kelly said Monday. “I know what that’s like: the history and tradition of Florida State, playing in that state, and the fan base. So anytime you have an incredibly brand-driven, great tradition and history, there’s a want and desire to be part of somebody that has had that success and, certainly, leading that program, from anyone’s perspective, would be an honor and privilege.”

However, fans aren’t happy with the prospect of Kelly becoming the new head coach of Florida State.

“STAY AWAY FROM BRIAN KELLY!!!!!!!!! WE DON’T WANT BRIAN KELLY!!!!!” one fan wrote.

“We’re not interested in him,” one fan commented.

“Can’t believe this isn’t @No3sports. No way the bk killer thinks he actually has a chance,” one fan reacted.

“How to end up in even more debt. Hire Brian Kelly,” one fan joked.

“Yes! Please hire Brian Kelly so you can be disappointed for the next 4 years and fire him next!” one fan wrote.

“I’d rather have Willie Taggart,” one fan added.

“Going from Norvell to Brian Kelly would be something ” one fan noted.

For now, FSU has appointed Rick Stockstill as the interim head coach. Kelly’s overall head-coaching record is 297-109-2 across stints with Grand Valley State, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Notre Dame and LSU.

Two Head Coaches Deny Florida State Job Rumors Brian Kelly Links Himself

Even as Brian Kelly expressed his interest in becoming the next Florida State head coach, two head coaches have distanced themselves from the rumor. The two coaches are Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz and Duke’s Manny Diaz.

During his press conference ahead of Missouri’s game against Texas, Drinkwitz ruled himself out of the candidacy for the Seminoles’ job.

“I’m not a candidate at Florida State,” Drinkwitz said. “I want to clear that up. Let’s focus on the main thing, which is Texas, and let’s eliminate all the distractions and clutter from that standpoint.”

Diaz also addressed the rumors on Monday, saying he was “happy” at Duke and had told his team.

As the season progresses, there will be more updates regarding the vacancy at Florida State. For now, Kelly is the only one who has come forward with his interest in the job.

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