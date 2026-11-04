“Embarrassing for the Committee Tonight”: Fans Aren’t Buying CFP Chairman’s Reasoning as Notre Dame Gets #11 Ranking

Notre Dame’s No. 11 position in the first College Football Playoff rankings has sparked a debate, with fans questioning the selection committee’s reasoning. The Fighting Irish entered the rankings at 7-1, but the committee placed them considerably lower than their No. 4 ranking in the AP Poll.

CFP chairman Hunter Yurachek addressed the decision, explaining that while the committee was impressed with Notre Dame, the team had yet to secure a signature victory against a ranked opponent.

During their 7-1 run, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have won against Wisconsin, Rice, MI State, Purdue, UNC, Stanford, and Navy. Their only loss came against the BYU Cougars.

Many fans believe that Notre Dame is being punished for not being a part of any conference. Here’s how some reacted to the CFP chairman’s comment:

“Just embarrassing for the committee tonight. Now do Indiana,” a fan wrote.



“Punishment for not being in a conference,” another fan opined.



“Freeman said it best last season, you can’t leave it up to them. You can cry all you want about the last play of the last drive, but its a 60 minute game and they had no defense for most of the BYU drives and abandoned the run game early even though their best drive was run heavy,” a fan wrote.



“Went through this last season. At least this time there’s no false hopes if they end up 10-2. Beating #1 Miami is all that matters. Go Irish!” another fan wrote.



“We need to stop playing navy and purdue, those games literally mean nothing every year,” a fan wrote.



“I think that’s fair, it’s harsh and it does feel low. We all knew it would probably come down to the miami and byu games. That being said, I don’t understand why Indiana is 4,” a fan wrote.



The seven-place gap between their AP Poll and CFP rankings has become a major talking point, and fans are openly expressing their frustration despite Yurachek’s explanation.

CFP Chairman Pointed to Notre Dame’s Only Loss

Yurachek pointed to Notre Dame’s schedule and its 28-24 defeat to BYU, which was the Irish’s only loss and their only matchup against a Top 25 team so far.

He also highlighted their upcoming game against No. 1 Miami, suggesting that it presented an opportunity to secure the kind of statement victory missing from their resume.

“When you look at their schedule, they don’t have that signature win right now. They lost their only top-25 matchup. They have a great opportunity this weekend against Miami to get that signature win,” he said.

The Hurricanes are undefeated at 8-0, making the November 7 matchup particularly important for Marcus Freeman’s team. Notre Dame fans are wondering what kind of impact a win against Miami can have on their rankings.

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