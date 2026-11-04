“Already Giving Up on 2027” – Mets Fans Slam Front Office As Teruaki Sato Interest Fades After Bo Bichette Opts In

The New York Mets are reportedly losing interest in Japanese free agent and former Hanshin Tigers superstar Teruaki Sato this offseason, according to MLB insiders Will Sammon and Tim Britton. They say the shift largely stems from infielder Bo Bichette’s decision to exercise his $42 million player option for the 2027 season.

“It is generally unwise to rule out any possibility for the Mets… But Bichette opting in for 2027 at $42 million, plus a group of infield prospects residing in the upper levels of the minor leagues, seemingly makes it hard for the Mets to invest heavily in Sato – at least right away. New York must also prioritize pitching,” Britton and Sammon wrote via The Athletic.

Fans have since taken to social media to share their varied takes on the latest developments surrounding Sato’s free agency.

“Already giving up on 2027, I see,” one fan commented.

Sato, a third baseman, won his second straight NPB Central League MVP in 2026, leading the league with a .306 batting average, 39 home runs, and 106 RBIs. Fans may recognize him from the 2026 World Baseball Classic, where he hit three doubles in 10 at-bats for Team Japan.

MLB teams have less than a month to sign players posted by Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) or Korea’s KBO before the current MLB CBA expires at 5 p.m. ET on December 1, 2026.

Under MLB’s traditional posting rule, NPB and KBO players have 45 and 30 days, respectively, to negotiate with MLB clubs. If Sato isn’t signed by then, he’ll return to the Tigers for 2027 and can’t be posted again until next offseason.

Which Teams Have Been Linked to Teruaki Sato This Offseason?

Besides the Mets, the Yankees and the Phillies have been linked to Sato this offseason. New York needs a third baseman: Ryan McMahon hit .213 with 11 homers in 2026 and managed just one hit in four postseason games, so the Bronx Bombers need to fill that hole.

The Mets don’t need a third baseman, given their depth and minor-league prospects, but they urgently need a first baseman. If they’re serious about signing Sato, they’ll likely try to move him to first, though it’s unclear whether Sato and his representatives would agree to those terms.

Like the Yankees, the Phillies need a third baseman. Alec Bohm may leave in free agency after the Phillies declined to extend him a qualifying offer; he has anchored their infield since 2020. It will be interesting to see how Sato’s free-agent stint holds up before the 45-day deadline expires.

Also read:

“Unserious Franchise”; “Hate This Front Office” – Fans React As Yankees Reportedly Pull Away From Signing Japanese Superstar Free Agent Teruaki Sato

“No Way This Is Happening” – Yankees Fans Cast Doubts on NY’s Rumored Tarik Skubal Pursuit in Free Agency

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