“Jessica Pegula Just Fell To Her Knees In Her Private Jet” – Fans React To WTA Finals 2026 Draw Ft. Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina

The WTA Finals will commence on Nov. 8 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The tournament is split into two four-player groups that compete in a round-robin to determine four semifinalists.

World No. 1 Elena Rybakina has been drawn in the same group as Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, and Linda Noskova. World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva, Elina Svitolina, and Karolina Muchova are in the other group.

Pegula will face Gauff in her first match on Sunday. Pegula last faced Gauff during the Cincinnati Open, losing 6-2, 6-4. She trails 6-3 against Rybakina and 3-1 against Noskova in their respective head-to-heads.

Anticipating Pegula’s challenging run in California and the American’s recent airline fiasco, a fan on social media wrote:

“Jessica Pegula just fell to her knees in her private jet.”

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Jessica Pegula faces unexpected challenge ahead of WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula has reached five finals this season, including two at the WTA 1000 level, and is one of the favorites for the title. However, the American ran into a problem even before the tournament began in Indian Wells.

Pegula’s trip to California was hampered by a travel ordeal involving United Airlines. On Monday, Pegula expressed frustration after the airline initially announced a cancellation and asked the passengers to claim their baggage. She added that they sat in the flight for more than two hours in heavy rain before the airline unexpectedly revoked the cancellation and departed with the passengers’ luggage still on board.

“United, explain to me how you cancelled our flight. You told us to go to baggage claim, and then you canceled the flight and took off with our bags. We also sat on the plane for 2+ hours in a torrential downpour when everyone else went back to the gate. Then baggage services had 0 clue what was happening and kept saying they would pull our bags. Meanwhile, the flight took off. Craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Jessica Pegula’s appearance in California will mark her fifth consecutive campaign at the tournament.

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