“Biggest Flex” – Coco Gauff Shows Off ‘I Voted’ Sticker, Uses Michelle Obama’s Iconic Speech To Motivate Americans In Midterm Elections

Coco Gauff has cast her vote in the 2026 US Midterm Elections. The women’s tennis superstar confirmed the news via a series of social media posts, one of which was a clip of an iconic speech delivered by former First Lady Michelle Obama. Gauff shared the clip to motivate her fellow Americans to come out and vote.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Gauff voted. Like other Americans who exercised their democratic right, the former World No. 2 and two-time Major singles champion received a voting sticker. She shared a picture of it via her Instagram Stories, captioning the post:

“Biggest flex ngl”

In another Instagram Story, Gauff posted a part of Obama’s memorable speech at the 2024 When We All Vote Rally at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. At the time, the former First Lady had said:

“So, let me tell you: If y’all live like I live. If someone doesn’t have the good sense to vote, I don’t fool with them. I wouldn’t pay – sorry, students – but I wouldn’t pay tuition or give gas money to a child of mine that wasn’t gonna vote. And, fellas, if anybody was that clueless, I definitely wouldn’t go out with them. So ask these brothers, ‘you registered?’ ‘You want to pull up to me? Let me see your voting card!’ ‘Did you vote early? You cute, but did you vote?’ That’s what I want to know.”

Gauff also encouraged Americans to vote through another Instagram Story, which listed state-by-state polling place hours on election day. The World No. 4 captioned this particular post:

“If you were outside this Halloweekend then you better be outside for these polls if you haven’t already. Thank yaaa”

Coco Gauff days away from making fifth consecutive appearance at prestigious WTA Finals

Coco Gauff is set to be in competitive action soon at the year-end WTA Finals in Indian Wells. The outing is slated to mark the 22-year-old American’s fifth consecutive appearance at the prestigious year-end tournament.

While Gauff could not get past the Round Robin phase of the tournament in 2022, she reached the last four the following year. In 2024, she won the event after defeating Zheng Qinwen of China in the final. Last year, she failed to go beyond the Round Robin stage again.

This time around, Gauff will be joined in Indian Wells by Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula, Elina Svitolina, Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova.

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