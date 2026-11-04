“Has Nothing To Do With the Quarterback Situation”: Urban Meyer Calls on Ryan Day to Address Ohio State’s Issues After Embarrassing Defeat

Ohio State’s 30-18 loss to USC exposed several problems beyond its quarterback situation, and former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer believes the rest of the team must take responsibility. With true freshman Luke Fahey making his first career start, Ohio State had to rely on its inexperienced quarterback. However, penalties, dropped passes, and defensive mistakes contributed to a disappointing defeat.

Meyer was frustrated with the players surrounding Fahey, arguing that the freshman should not become the scapegoat for the team’s performance.

Speaking on “The Triple Option” podcast, Meyer questioned how the Buckeyes allowed so many avoidable mistakes to derail their performance. He highlighted the penalties, defensive effort, and dropped passes that hurt the team in Los Angeles.

“15 penalties; that has nothing to do with the quarterback situation. Not pursuing the ball on defense, that has nothing to do with the quarterback situation. Dropping balls. Yes, it was raining. Yes, it was windy. And yes, there was all kinds of excuses why you dropped the ball,” he said.

Ohio State committed 11 penalties for 71 yards, while Meyer referenced 15 in his criticism. Ryan Day’s team also outgained USC 464-338 and rushed for 204 yards but struggled to convert their offensive opportunities into touchdowns.

Meyer believes the entire locker room must take responsibility rather than placing the burden on a young quarterback.

“But you have a backup quarterback. And the message has got to be in that locker room. I mean, we have all got to play our best version of ourselves. And that didn’t happen,” he added.

Ryan Day Sticks With Luke Fahey Ahead of Oregon Clash

During Tuesday’s press conference, Day confirmed that Fahey would remain the starting quarterback against Oregon.

“I think going into it we gotta help this guy out and I don’t think we did. I thought he had the right approach. It was not all perfect. There were certainly things that happened operationally that for a young quarterback it was a lot on him and he was working through it… he also made a lot of plays, he also had command of the huddle, he also showed some grit out there and toughness,” Day said.

The coach praised Fahey’s command of the huddle, toughness, and ability to make plays despite the difficult circumstances.

The Buckeyes now face a crucial matchup against Oregon, with their postseason hopes still within reach.

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