“No Way This Is Happening” – Yankees Fans Cast Doubts on NY’s Rumored Tarik Skubal Pursuit in Free Agency

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel reports that the New York Yankees are considering pursuing free agent Tarik Skubal this offseason. The latest developments come after Skubal entered free agency following a 12-7 record across stints with the Tigers and Dodgers in 2026.

Fireside Yankees shared the latest rumors, reported by McDaniel on social media, linking the Bronx Bombers to the two-time AL Cy Young winner. Fans have since taken to X to voice their skepticism.

“Ain’t no way this is happening,” one fan commented.

Skubal is expected to command the biggest pitching contract in MLB history, with multiple sources pegging the deal between $325.5 million and $400 million. The projected deal would put Skubal’s average annual value between $46.5 million and $50 million, surpassing the previous AAVs of pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

Currently, Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto holds the biggest contract, signing a guaranteed 12-year, $325 million deal during the 2023 offseason. Analysts are predicting an aggressive market for the left-handed ace, with multiple high-payroll ballclubs expected to pursue Skubal this offseason.

Top 10 Teams That Could Make a Move for Tarik Skubal This Offseason

Skubal is expected to attract considerable interest from several ballclubs this offseason. The Dodgers showed how highly they value his talent when they acquired the ace from the Tigers in August to shore up their ailing starting rotation.

In his brief stint, Skubal delivered in Dodger Blue, edging out Yamamoto to start the opening games of both the NLDS and NLCS. Now a free agent, he is expected to attract interest from these 10 ballclubs ahead of the 2027 campaign: the Dodgers, Mets, Phillies, Yankees, Cubs, Tigers, Padres, Blue Jays, Red Sox, and White Sox.

It will be interesting to see how super-agent Scott Boras negotiates a deal for his top client, Skubal, given his previous aim to finalize it before December 1, when the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires.

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