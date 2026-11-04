“I Felt Horribly if I Slandered the Yankees” – Brewers Skipper Walks Back His Dig at NY After Apologizing to Brian Cashman

Milwaukee Brewers skipper Pat Murphy issued an unconditional apology to Yankees GM Brian Cashman, walking back earlier comments he made during on-field celebrations after the team clinched the World Series title at Tropicana Field on October 28.

Murphy appeared on The Show with hosts Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman to discuss his remarks and his conversation with Cashman, and to express regret.

“I felt horribly if I slandered the Yankees, because I was just kind of referring to them as this iconic machine… It wasn’t smart on my part, and I’m sorry about it,” Murphy said.

Furthermore, Murphy explained his conversation with Cashman, praising the executive for continuing to lead the team into his 30th season as GM in 2027.

“I called Brian Cashman right away when I heard [my comments] got out… I tried to explain that I wasn’t talking about the 2026 Yankees. I was just referring to the teams with a lot of money that sign a lot of players that sometimes end up not being that ‘Little Engine that Could,’ so to speak — more of a high expectation, ‘I gotta get mine.’ I regret saying it,” Murphy said.

Watch the video here:

Murphy didn’t realize he was on a “hot mic” when he celebrated the win with former Yankee Jake Bauers, who had handed him the game’s final ball.

On the field after the Brewers’ series-clinching Game 5 victory, Murphy told Bauers, “That horses—Yankees team,” and added, “You guys were all playing for yourself.” The moment went viral last week after it was captured on video.

How Did Pat Murphy Justify His Remarks About the Yankees to Jake Bauers?

Bauers, who played for the Yankees in 2023, caught the final out in Milwaukee’s 4-1 victory over the Rays. His brief conversation with Murphy as he handed him the ball after the series-clinching play stemmed from Bauers potentially becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason if he declines the qualifying offer.

“After every celebration, I’d shake his hand and I’d say, ‘You rich so-and-so, you’re going to leave us.’ We’re not going to be able to pay you. You’re going to leave us, and you’re going to forget all about how we did things. … I would just give him this rhetoric every time,” Murphy said on The Show.

Bauers earned $2.7 million on a one-year deal to avoid arbitration with Milwaukee in 2026. On November 2, the World Series champions extended a $23.15 million qualifying offer to Bauers for 2027, and he has until November 17 to respond. If he declines, he becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Also read:

“Already Giving Up on 2027” – Mets Fans Slam Front Office As Teruaki Sato Interest Fades After Bo Bichette Opts In

“No Way This Is Happening” – Yankees Fans Cast Doubts on NY’s Rumored Tarik Skubal Pursuit in Free Agency

College Sports Network has you covered with the latest news, analysis, insights, and trending stories in tennis, college football, men’s college basketball, women’s college basketball, and college baseball!