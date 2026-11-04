“It’s Time for Everybody Else To Take Accountability”: NFL Analyst Shifts Blame Away From Jerry Jones After Cowboys’ Disappointing Start

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled to find consistency through the first eight games of the 2026 NFL season, and former NFL wide receiver and analyst Cris Collinsworth believes owner Jerry Jones shouldn’t be the only person to blame. Despite Dallas being 3-5 after another disappointing loss, Collinsworth argued that Jones has given the team the necessary pieces and that the players and coaching staff must take responsibility.

The Cowboys suffered a heartbreaking 33-30 overtime defeat against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, continuing a troubling pattern of missed opportunities and blown leads.

On the “PFF NFL Show,” Collinsworth pushed back against criticism directed at Jones.

“The Cowboys’ struggles are not on Jerry Jones. He brought the pieces to Dallas. It’s time for everybody else to take accountability & finish games,” he wrote on X.

“This isn’t on Jerry Jones. We did our job. You guys are blowing it. If I were Jerry, I’d probably do exactly what he’s done.”

According to Collinsworth, Jones has responded to the coaching staff’s requests and provided the resources needed to improve the roster.

“I paid all you guys. You said you needed this. You needed a new defensive coordinator. You needed Joey Porter. You needed all these different things. I got them. You guys go fix it,” he added.

Collinsworth also argued that the constant focus on Jones’ next move takes pressure away from the people responsible for performing on the field.

“As a football team, you got your head coach. You got your captains. You got your team over here, and everybody is waiting on Jerry Jones to do something, which takes the pressure off of the football team,” he explained.

Jerry Jones Faces Questions Over Coaching and Offensive Decisions

Jones has also defended his approach to building the coaching staff. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, he said coaching salaries don’t necessarily determine success in the NFL.

“In the NFL, this is after years of looking at all the teams and all the coaches, there is zero correlation between how much you pay a coach or how many coaches you have as to winning. There is no correlation,” Jones said.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer reportedly earns $4.5 million annually, making him the league’s lowest-paid head coach.

Jones also questioned the Cowboys’ offensive approach, particularly George Pickens’ involvement after the receiver recorded just two catches against Arizona.

“He needs the ball coming his way more,” Jones said.

Dallas hasn’t won consecutive games this season, and its defense has struggled to contain opposing offenses. With Dak Prescott and several talented offensive weapons on the roster, the expectations remain high.

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