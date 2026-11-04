“Don’t Even Think Clark Lea Would”: Analyst Suggests Only One SEC Head Coach Would Leave Their Job to Join Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles’ head coach search has not started on a positive note. Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz and Duke’s Manny Diaz have already ruled themselves out. The only person who has openly shown interest is Brian Kelly, who was fired by LSU midway through last season.

On Monday, college football analyst Chris Marler was asked whether any SEC head coach would be willing to take the job at Florida State. Marler mentioned two names, but not with solid confirmation.

“No, I don’t even think Clark Lea would. I mean, like, I’m trying to think of who would be in the worst spot? I mean, Silverfield,” Marler said.

According to Marler, Arkansas’ Ryan Silverfield may consider the vacancy at Florida State. Though Silverfield is familiar with recruiting in the Southeast, he only recently joined the Razorbacks after building a successful program at Memphis. Marler mentioned his name because Arkansas has performed poorly this season, going 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the SEC.

As for Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea, the head coach led the Commodores to a 10-win season in 2025. However, his name came up because the Commodores are struggling this season, with a 3-5 overall record and a 0-5 mark in SEC play, which ranks 16th in the conference.

Deion Sanders Linked to Florida State In Latest Speculation

Deion Sanders’ Colorado is regressing for the second straight year, and his name is now being linked to his alma mater, according to Kyogo. Coach Prime’s Colorado is 3-5 this season, including 1-4 in Big 12 play. Last season, they finished second-to-last in the Big 12 with a 3-9 overall record, including 1-8 in the conference.

Sanders played for the Seminoles from 1985 to 1988 and earned two unanimous All-American selections. As a result, his name has surfaced as a possible candidate to return to his alma mater.

However, the two share a bad history.

Before Florida State hired Mike Norvell in 2019, the Seminoles also interviewed Sanders. According to the Buffaloes’ head coach, he “knocked it out of the park,” meaning he did really well. But the Seminoles went ahead and signed Norvell.

Meanwhile, after taking the job at Jackson State, Sanders flipped five-star talent Travis Hunter from Florida State. Hunter went on to win the Heisman Trophy and was picked second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Like Diaz or Drinkwitz, Sanders hasn’t responded to speculation, but it’s only a matter of time before he’s asked about it in a press conference or another public setting.

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