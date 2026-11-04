“‘You Can Claim Me’… Oh Wow” – Caitlin Clark Fans React to Superstar Telling Kylie Kelce Her True Feelings About Philadelphia

Philadelphia doesn’t even plan to have a WNBA team until 2030. Still, former Eagles star Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, is already recruiting Caitlin Clark to join the city’s potential franchise. In Tuesday’s episode of Kylie’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, Clark was asked about joining a Philly team. She neither denied nor accepted the pitch.

Kylie told Clark Philly sports fans would embrace her as their own if she attended a Sixers game, and the Fever star didn’t rule out playing for the city’s potential WNBA team. Clark was open to Philly fans claiming her.

“I know for a fact that if they put your face on the jumbotron at a Sixers game, we would bring the house down,” Kylie Kelce said. “Because we don’t have a W team yet, and you have not declared yourself against us, we still get to say you’re with us.”

Clark replied:

“You can claim me.”

Caitlin Clark’s fans were enticed by the star’s comments and wondered if she’d actually consider joining a Philly WNBA team.

“‘You can claim me’…oh wow,” one fan said.

More reactions followed.

Caitlin Clark lauds Valkyries after championship win

Caitlin Clark inadvertently kept her and the Fever fans on their toes with her comments about joining a WNBA team in Philadelphia. If that wasn’t enough, her praise for the Valkyries’ owner, Joe Lacob, after the team’s championship win in their second season has surely caused a stir. (via Kyle Ingram’s X)

“I remember their owner… he literally said on stage, ‘We’re going to win a championship in 5 years or less,’ and I was like, ‘I love that!’ And here we are, like two years later, I’m like, well, ‘Do I love that?’ because I’m not playing, but they are.”

Clark and the Fever suffered a first-round exit against the defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces, whom the Valkyries swept in the next round. Clark hasn’t made it past round one. The Fever reached the semis last year in her absence, and that’s their best finish since 2015, when they made the finals.

Read more:

“My Legacy Can Never Be Erased”: DeWanna Bonner Sends Pointed Message to Trolls Over Ring Chasing Accusations After Another WNBA Finals Heartbreak

Chennedy Carter Shares True Feelings After Aces Assistant Coach Mistaken For Her As Becky Hammon Attends JuJu Watkins Game

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