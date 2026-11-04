Carlos Alcaraz & Younger Brother Jaime Have Lovely Reactions As Eldest Brother Alvaro Gets Engaged To Long-Time Girlfriend

Carlos Alcaraz and his younger brother Jaime shared heartwarming reactions to their eldest brother Alvaro’s engagement to his long-time girlfriend Lucia.

On Tuesday, Lucia posted a moving message on Instagram dedicated to Alvaro, confirming their engagement. (Translated from Spanish via Instagram)

“You arrived when I least expected it, without knowing all the beautiful things that were about to begin, and between laughter and plans, I realized that I wanted to share with you my whole life.”

Lucia, also wishing a happy birthday to her fiancé, added:

“Today I celebrate that you were born, the luck of having found each other and the excitement of all that is left of us, and how beautiful it is to take advantage of your day to tell something that makes us so happy. Happy birthday, my future husband, I can’t wait to continue celebrating birthdays and dreams by your side.”

Alcaraz wrote in the comments section: (translated from Spanish)

“I’ve got something in my eye… what a great joy ”

Jaime, who is also aspiring to be a professional tennis player, added: (translated from Spanish)

“Omg who would say I was going to end up with the best sister in law I could have ever asked for ”

Carlos Alcaraz to begin Paris campaign with 2R clash against Alex Michelsen

Carlos Alcaraz is in the French capital for the 2026 Paris Masters — one of three Masters 1000 tournaments he is yet to win. The Spaniard is the No. 2 seed and received a first-round bye, with World No. 35 Alex Michelsen awaiting him in the second round.

Alcaraz, still only 23, is among the favorites to win the Paris Masters title this year. Before arriving in the French capital, the Spanish superstar claimed his maiden Vienna Open crown by dispatching Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the final. If he does go on to lift the trophy in Paris, it will mark his 29th singles title.

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