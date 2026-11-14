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College Place
📢 City seeks engineers for $3.1M downtown parking lot design
12 days ago
📢 City seeking engineers for new downtown parking lot
The City of College Place is asking qualified consulting firms to submit proposals to design a new municipal surface parking lot at 628 S College Avenue.
Key details:
- Project: Downtown Parking Lot engineering and design (survey, concept design, permits, bid documents, and construction support)
- Total planning-level project cost: about $3,156,742
- RFQ issued: November 16, 2026
- Optional site visit: December 2, 2026 at 11:00 AM, 628 S College Avenue, College Place, WA
- Deadline for written questions: December 11, 2026 (COB) to Sean Molina, smolina@cpwa.us
- Statements of Qualifications due: December 18, 2026 at 1:00 PM PST
- Submission: One searchable PDF emailed to smolina@cpwa.us (no cost/fee info in the proposal)
Selection will be based on qualifications (experience with municipal parking, civil/site work, schedule, QA/QC, and references), with scope and fee negotiated after the top firm is chosen.
More Info: RFQ-CP DOWNTOWN PARKING LOT PROJECT
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