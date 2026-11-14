📢 City seeking engineers for new downtown parking lot

The City of College Place is asking qualified consulting firms to submit proposals to design a new municipal surface parking lot at 628 S College Avenue.

Key details:

Project: Downtown Parking Lot engineering and design (survey, concept design, permits, bid documents, and construction support)

Downtown Parking Lot engineering and design (survey, concept design, permits, bid documents, and construction support) Total planning-level project cost: about $3,156,742

about RFQ issued: November 16, 2026

Optional site visit: December 2, 2026 at 11:00 AM , 628 S College Avenue, College Place, WA

, Deadline for written questions: December 11, 2026 (COB) to Sean Molina, smolina@cpwa.us

to Statements of Qualifications due: December 18, 2026 at 1:00 PM PST

Submission: One searchable PDF emailed to smolina@cpwa.us (no cost/fee info in the proposal)

Selection will be based on qualifications (experience with municipal parking, civil/site work, schedule, QA/QC, and references), with scope and fee negotiated after the top firm is chosen.