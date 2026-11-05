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Walla Walla
WWU highlights strong engineering program outcomes
6 days ago
Walla Walla University reports that over 65% of current senior engineering students have completed internships, logging more than 12,500 internship hours last summer, and that its Fundamentals of Engineering exam pass rate is above the national average.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Walla Walla University
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