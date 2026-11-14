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💻 College Park MD IT Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles
College Park’s tech scene is buzzing with federal science work, HPC, and weather data projects. If you like complex systems and mission-driven code, these roles are worth a look.
HPC Technical Lead – FDA Scientific Computing
- Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)
- Location: College Park, MD (hybrid; some days in Gaithersburg, MD)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $211,531 – $286,189 (likely range, per listing)
Lead high‑performance computing for FDA research – from HPC architecture and storage to AI/ML and bioinformatics workloads. You’ll guide technical strategy, manage HPC teams, and work closely with scientists; 5+ years HPC/scientific computing and a related Bachelor’s degree required, with ability to obtain a Public Trust.
System Engineer II
- Employer: GAMA-1 Technologies
- Location: College Park, MD 20740
- Type: Full-time, exempt
Mid-level systems engineer role with a federal-focused tech firm. Listing notes 4+ years of experience and full-time exempt status; good fit if you want to grow your systems career supporting government missions.
Scientific Software Engineer – Meteorological Decoders
- Employer: Lynker
- Location: College Park, MD
- Type: Full-time
Work with NOAA/NWS to build and optimize C and Fortran decoder systems that feed numerical weather prediction models. Strong Fortran/C, Linux, BUFR, HPC schedulers (MPI, Slurm, LSF), and meteorological data networks (LDM, DBNet, GTS, WIS2) are key; Lynker highlights no-cost employee healthcare, 401(k) with match, and employee ownership (ESOP).
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save them today so you don’t lose the chance.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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