College Park and nearby areas are busy with leadership hiring, especially in research, energy, and defense. If you’ve got management experience, there are several roles here where you can lead big, mission-driven projects.

Employer: University of Maryland – Applied Research Lab for Intelligence & Security (ARLIS)

University of Maryland – Applied Research Lab for Intelligence & Security (ARLIS) Location: College Park, MD

Salary: $141,160 – $169,392

Type: Full-time, Staff Regular

Best Consideration Date: 12/4/26 (open until filled)

Lead complex, federally funded research portfolios that support U.S. national security, including classified and sponsor-sensitive projects. This role blends strategy, finance, and operations, and is ideal if you have deep experience in sponsored research and can obtain (or already hold) a U.S. security clearance.

Employer: University of Maryland – College of Agriculture & Natural Resources (MAES)

Location: College Park, MD

Salary: $74,858 – $89,829.60

Type: Full-time, Staff Regular

Best Consideration Date: 11/30/26 (open until filled)

Oversee federal research grants that support sustainable agriculture and environmental research across Maryland. Great fit if you enjoy grant administration, faculty support, and coordinating multi-site research, and want a stable campus role with clear impact.

Employer: University of Maryland – NextGen P3 Energy Program

Location: College Park, MD

Salary: $130,000 – $156,000

Type: Full-time, Staff Regular

Best Consideration Date: 12/11/26 (open until filled)

Serve as the lead for the university’s major energy public–private partnership, managing external technical, legal, and financial consultants. This is a high-visibility role for someone with 10+ years in energy or infrastructure projects who wants to shape long-term campus energy strategy.

Employer: Platform Aerospace

Location: Hollywood, MD (commutable from College Park for some)

(commutable from College Park for some) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Exempt

Lead all phases of defense/aerospace production programs, owning cost, schedule, and technical performance. Strong fit if you have 8+ years of program/project management, experience with DoD/NAVAIR and FAR/DFARS, and can obtain and maintain a security clearance.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready before the best consideration dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.