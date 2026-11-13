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🍽️ College Park Hospitality Jobs: Multiple Hotel & Bartender Roles
College Park’s hotel and event scene is busy, and local spots are hiring people who like fast-paced, guest-focused work. If you enjoy helping people feel welcome, these roles are worth a look.
PT Bartender – Maryland Club
- Employer: Legends Global
- Location: College Park, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mix cocktails, serve guests, and keep the bar running smoothly at a busy club setting. Great fit if you have 2+ years bartending, know your cocktails and wine, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.
Housekeeping Supervisor – The Hotel at the University of Maryland
- Employer: Donohoe Hospitality Services
- Location: College Park, MD
- Type: Full-time (AM/PM, weekends, holidays as needed)
- Pay: $20–$22/hour
Lead the housekeeping and laundry team to keep this large hotel spotless and guest-ready. You’ll assign tasks, inspect rooms, train staff, handle guest requests, and help with scheduling and inventory, with access to benefits and daily pay (with hour requirements).
Room Attendant – The Hotel at the University of Maryland
- Employer: Donohoe Hospitality Services
- Location: College Park, MD
- Type: Full-time (weekends and holidays likely)
- Pay: $17–$18/hour (experience-based)
Hands-on role cleaning and resetting guest rooms so they feel fresh and welcoming. You’ll clean rooms, restock amenities, report maintenance issues, and keep hallways and carts tidy, with access to benefits and daily pay if you meet the hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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