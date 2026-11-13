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🔧 College Park MD Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
College Park has a steady flow of building and grounds roles right now, especially around the university and nearby housing. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Houseperson – The Hotel at UMD
- Employer: Donohoe Hospitality Services
- Location: College Park, MD (The Hotel at the University of Maryland)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour (experience-based)
Support the housekeeping team by delivering linens and supplies, keeping public areas spotless, and helping with room setups and deep cleans. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind weekends/holidays. Benefits include health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement plans, hotel discounts, and daily pay access (32+ hours/week to qualify).
Manager, Facilities Performance Group Operations
- Employer: University of Maryland
- Location: College Park, MD
- Type: Full-time, Essential employee, Telework eligible
- Best Consideration Date: December 11, 2026
Lead a small team (3 technicians) that runs the campus utility-grade metering system and supports the Campus Energy Dashboard. This role mixes technical work (meters, BAS, energy data) with supervision, scheduling, and commissioning tasks across campus. Requires a bachelor’s degree and 3+ years of professional experience (including 1+ year in a lead or supervisory role); extra experience can substitute for some education.
Maintenance Technician – Residential Community
- Employer: Asset Living
- Location: College Park, MD
- Type: Full-time (on-site, on-call rotation)
- Pay: $26.00 per hour
Handle day-to-day repairs, unit turns, pool care, and grounds cleanup for a residential community. You’ll respond to work orders, help keep common areas safe and clean, and join the on-call emergency rotation. Comes with a benefits package (medical, dental, vision, life, disability), 401(k) with match, paid sick days, and holidays.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—College Park property and campus roles open up often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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