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🎁 Free Kitchenware Finds in College Park Right Now
College Park neighbors are clearing out their cupboards and offering some handy free items. If you need cups, mugs, or food storage, there are several porch pick-up deals ready to go.
Reusable plastic cups (College park)
Item: 6 matching plastic cups
Details: All cups match; you must take all 6 together. Porch pick up only.
Location: College Park, Maryland
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Misc cups (College park)
Item: 5 miscellaneous cups, 4 with lids
Details: Mixed styles; most have lids, good for on-the-go drinks. Must take all 5. Porch pick up.
Location: College Park, Maryland
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Shallow bowls (College park)
Item: 11 matching shallow bowls
Details: All bowls match, great for pasta, salads, or snacks. Must take all 11. Porch pick up.
Location: College Park, Maryland
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Novelty wine glasses (College park)
Item: 3 novelty wine glasses with different designs
Details: Each glass has a unique design. Must take all 3 together. Porch pick up.
Location: College Park, Maryland
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
So many mugs (College park)
Item: 11 mugs, mostly blank
Details: Simple mugs, good for everyday use or crafts. Must take all 11. Porch pick up.
Location: College Park, Maryland
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Thermoses and water bottle (College park)
Item: 4 insulated thermoses, 1 reusable coffee cup, 1 water bottle
Details: Mixed drink containers for hot and cold drinks. Must take all 6 items. Porch pick up.
Location: College Park, Maryland
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—these free deals in College Park can disappear quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.