College Park neighbors are clearing out their cupboards and offering some handy free items. If you need cups, mugs, or food storage, there are several porch pick-up deals ready to go.

Item: 6 matching plastic cups

Details: All cups match; you must take all 6 together. Porch pick up only.

Location: College Park, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: 5 miscellaneous cups, 4 with lids

Details: Mixed styles; most have lids, good for on-the-go drinks. Must take all 5. Porch pick up.

Location: College Park, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: 11 matching shallow bowls

Details: All bowls match, great for pasta, salads, or snacks. Must take all 11. Porch pick up.

Location: College Park, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: 3 novelty wine glasses with different designs

Details: Each glass has a unique design. Must take all 3 together. Porch pick up.

Location: College Park, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: 11 mugs, mostly blank

Details: Simple mugs, good for everyday use or crafts. Must take all 11. Porch pick up.

Location: College Park, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: 4 insulated thermoses, 1 reusable coffee cup, 1 water bottle

Details: Mixed drink containers for hot and cold drinks. Must take all 6 items. Porch pick up.

Location: College Park, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

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If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—these free deals in College Park can disappear quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.