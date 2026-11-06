📣 Several College Park Sales & Marketing Roles Hiring Now

College Park has a nice mix of creative marketing and client-focused finance roles right now. Good options here if you like talking with people and helping brands or customers grow.

Employer: The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company Location: College Park, MD

Type: Full-time

Support project managers and senior leaders on bids from start to finish. You’ll help shape strategy, build proposals, edit content, and turn text into sharp visuals using Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, and Microsoft 365.

Employer: Legendary Impact

Location: College Park, MD (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Face-to-face marketing role with paid training, weekly pay, and chances for bonuses. Great if you’re local, outgoing, and want to build real-world skills in communication, sales, and leadership in a team setting.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: College Park, MD area

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, some Saturdays)

Client-facing role where you’ll earn your SIE, Series 7, and 66 licenses with structured training. Good fit if you like finance, want a long-term career path, and enjoy helping customers plan their money and investments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.