🔬 College Park MD Science Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

College Park is buzzing with research work right now, from quantum computing to national security and environmental economics. If you’ve got an advanced degree and love data, models, or lab work, this is a strong moment to look around.

Employer: CHEManager International (for ARLIS – University of Maryland )

CHEManager International (for ) Location: College Park, MD

Type: Full-time, Regular Faculty

Salary: $120,000 – $180,000

Best consideration date: 10/10/2026 (open until filled)

Lead quantitative social science research that supports U.S. national security in areas like AI/ML, decision support, NLP, OSINT, and information warfare. Ideal if you have a PhD or Master’s + 5 years, strong stats/programming skills (R/Matlab/Python), and can obtain a U.S. security clearance.

Employer: University of Maryland – Department of Agricultural & Resource Economics

Location: College Park, MD

Type: Full-time, Regular Faculty (Postdoc)

Salary: $65,000 – $70,000

Best consideration date: 11/22/2026 (open until filled)

Postdoc role in agricultural, environmental, and natural resource economics, with strong support for research (data labs, computing, library). Great fit if you like optimization, simulation, spatial analysis, and linking ecological and economic systems on topics like invasive species, biosecurity, and conservation.

Employer: IonQ

Location: College Park, MD

Type: Full-time (compensation includes base salary, bonus, equity, and benefits )

Full-time (compensation includes ) Salary: Not listed (total package with equity and benefits)

Serve as technical lead for IonQ’s QCVV team, building new quantum characterization and benchmarking protocols for multi-qubit systems. Best for a PhD in physics/quantum info/math with 7+ years in quantum benchmarking (e.g., randomized benchmarking, gate set tomography) and strong simulation/coding skills; role is subject to U.S. export control requirements.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and mark the best consideration date on your calendar so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.