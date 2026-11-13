College Park is busy with freight, food, and warehouse activity, so solid logistics talent is in demand. Here are a few strong roles if you like leading teams and keeping product moving.

Employer: Buckhead & Newport Meat and Seafood

Buckhead & Newport Meat and Seafood Location: College Park, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the beef buying strategy for multiple Buckhead | Newport Meat & Seafood sites. You’ll own supplier relationships, pricing, contracts, and P&L for the beef category, using market data to cut costs and protect supply.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

Location: College Park, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: National range $55,000 – $90,000 (varies by state)

Supervise the inventory control team and keep customer stock accurate and audit-ready. Good fit if you like systems (WMS/SAP, etc.), process improvement, and leading people in a warehouse setting.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

Location: College Park, GA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 2pm–11pm)

Salary: National range $62,500 – $70,000 (varies by state)

Run day-to-day warehouse operations on second shift, leading a frontline team and tracking KPIs. Great if you want leadership experience in a large, global logistics company with clear safety and performance goals.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has similar roles nearby that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.