College Park is busy with cars, trucks, and deliveries right now, and that means steady work for drivers and auto techs. If you like being on the move or under the hood, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cox Automotive Inc.

Cox Automotive Inc. Location: College Park, GA (Manheim Atlanta)

(Manheim Atlanta) Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.73 – $40.10/hour + $4,000 new hire bonus and $1,500 tool bonus

Master-level auto tech role doing advanced diagnostics, clutch/transmission work, and recalls on a wide mix of vehicles. Big pluses: day‑one health benefits, up to 30+ days paid time off, 401(k) with up to 8% match, free ASE training, and strong career growth through Cox Auto University.

Employer: The Millennium Group

The Millennium Group Location: College Park, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Afternoon driving role supporting mailroom and office services for large corporate clients. Good fit if you have a valid driver’s license, can lift up to 50 lbs, and have 6–12 months experience in a mailroom, FedEx, or UPS‑type setting.

Employer: Buckhead Meat & Seafood Mid-Atlantic (Buckhead Atlanta)

Location: 4500 Wickersham Drive, College Park, GA 30337

Type: Likely Full-time, local routes

Likely Pay: Not listed

Local Class A CDL job with daily routes, frequent stops, and hands‑on unloading using hand trucks. You’ll be home daily, but it’s physical work (lifting up to 100 lbs) and may include overtime, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Hertz

Location: College Park, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour + median incentive of ~$573/month (performance-based)

Second‑level tech role doing preventive maintenance, minor repairs, and inspections on rental vehicles. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid parental leave, and discounts on travel and more—great if you have 1+ year of vehicle maintenance experience and your own tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.