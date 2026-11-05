🏭 Several Manufacturing & Production Jobs in College Park, GA

College Park’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with food production and metal fabrication shops both hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: The Marzetti Company

The Marzetti Company Location: College Park, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Food processing role in a plant that makes well-known dressings, sauces, and breads. Expect physical work (lifting up to 50–100 lbs, lots of standing) in refrigerated or warm areas, following GMPs, food safety, and PPE rules while weighing ingredients, running equipment, and cleaning workstations.

Employer: The Marzetti Company

The Marzetti Company Location: College Park, GA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 2nd shift , with some extended hours and occasional Saturdays

, with some extended hours and occasional Saturdays Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of about 27–28 packaging associates in a fast-paced food plant. You’ll oversee multiple packaging lines, hit safety and production goals, coach your team, and drive continuous improvement using tools like Lean and 5S.

Employer: Starflex

Starflex Location: College Park, GA

Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely full-time (not stated) Salary: Competitive pay based on experience, overtime available

Run and set up CNC laser cutting equipment (Amada or similar) to turn 2D drawings into precise sheet metal parts. You’ll read blueprints, use calipers and micrometers, help keep production flowing, and have chances for overtime and advancement in a growing shop.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, check the full details, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.