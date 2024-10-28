Bowl Bubble: Current Bowl Eligible Teams, Who's In, Who's Out, and Team Status for Week 10

Going into November a slew of teams have already hit the six-win mark to become bowl eligible, a few lost too much and are out of the bowl picture, and just about everyone else is fighting for more games and more fun.



Taking out the College Football Playoff side of things, who's bowl eligible, who's out, and who should and shouldn't end up getting in going into Week 10?

Oct 24, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Phillip O'Brien Jr. (5) celebrates with his teammates after beating the Syracuse Orange at Acrisure Stadium. © Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Week 10 College Football

CFN Rankings | Bowl Projections

College Football Playoff Predictions

10 Teams That Might Not Go Bowling

AAC Bowl Eligibility

Who’s Bowl Eligible?

Army, Memphis, Navy, Tulane



Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible?

No one yet



Bowl Bubble (but should be fine)

North Texas, USF



Bowl Bubble (but probably won't go bowling)

Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Rice, Temple, Tulsa, UAB, UTSA

ACC Bowl Eligibility

Who’s Bowl Eligible?

Clemson, Duke, Miami, Pitt, SMU



Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible?

Florida State



Bowl Bubble (but should be fine)

Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest



Bowl Bubble (but probably won't go bowling)

Stanford

Big Ten Bowl Eligibility

Who’s Bowl Eligible?

Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State



Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible?

No one yet



Bowl Bubble (but should be fine)

Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, USC, Wisconsin, Washington



Bowl Bubble (but probably won't go bowling)

Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA

Big 12 Bowl Eligibility

Who’s Bowl Eligible?

BYU, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State



Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible?

No one yet



Bowl Bubble (but should be fine)

Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia



Bowl Bubble (but probably won't go bowling)

Arizona, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, UCF, Utah



CUSA Bowl Eligibility

Who’s Bowl Eligible?

Sam Houston



Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible?

UTEP



Bowl Bubble (but should be fine)

Jacksonville State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech



Bowl Bubble (but probably won't go bowling)

FIU, Kennesaw State (ineligible for a bowl), Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State

Independents & Pac-12 Bowl Eligibility

Who’s Bowl Eligible?

Notre Dame, Washington State



Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible?

No one yet



Bowl Bubble (but should be fine)

Oregon State, UConn



Bowl Bubble (but probably won't go bowling)

UMass

MAC Bowl Eligibility

Who’s Bowl Eligible?

No one yet



Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible?

Kent State



Bowl Bubble (but should be fine)

Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Miami University, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan



Bowl Bubble (but probably won't go bowling)

Akron, Ball State

Mountain West Bowl Eligibility

Who’s Bowl Eligible?

Boise State, UNLV



Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible?

Wyoming



Bowl Bubble (but should be fine)

Colorado State, Fresno State, San Jose State



Bowl Bubble (but probably won't go bowling)

Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State

SEC Bowl Eligibility

Who’s Bowl Eligible?

Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M



Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible?

Mississippi State



Bowl Bubble (but should be fine)

Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Vanderbilt,



Bowl Bubble (but probably won't go bowling)

Auburn, Florida, Kentucky

Sun Belt Bowl Eligibility

Who’s Bowl Eligible?

James Madison, Louisiana



Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible?

Southern Miss, Troy



Bowl Bubble (but should be fine)

Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Texas State, ULM



Bowl Bubble (but probably won't go bowling)

Appalachian State, Georgia State



