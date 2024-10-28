Open in App
    • College Football News

    Bowl Bubble: Current Bowl Eligible Teams, Who's In, Who's Out, and Team Status for Week 10

    By College Football News,

    2 days ago

    Going into November a slew of teams have already hit the six-win mark to become bowl eligible, a few lost too much and are out of the bowl picture, and just about everyone else is fighting for more games and more fun.

    Taking out the College Football Playoff side of things, who's bowl eligible, who's out, and who should and shouldn't end up getting in going into Week 10?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yb34P_0wPAZ9YF00
    Oct 24, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Phillip O'Brien Jr. (5) celebrates with his teammates after beating the Syracuse Orange at Acrisure Stadium.

    © Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

    Week 10 College Football
    CFN Rankings | Bowl Projections
    College Football Playoff Predictions
    10 Teams That Might Not Go Bowling

    AAC Bowl Eligibility

    Who’s Bowl Eligible?
    Army, Memphis, Navy, Tulane

    Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible?
    No one yet

    Bowl Bubble (but should be fine)
    North Texas, USF

    Bowl Bubble (but probably won't go bowling)
    Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Rice, Temple, Tulsa, UAB, UTSA

    ACC Bowl Eligibility

    Who’s Bowl Eligible?
    Clemson, Duke, Miami, Pitt, SMU

    Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible?
    Florida State

    Bowl Bubble (but should be fine)
    Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

    Bowl Bubble (but probably won't go bowling)
    Stanford

    Big Ten Bowl Eligibility

    Who’s Bowl Eligible?
    Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State

    Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible?
    No one yet

    Bowl Bubble (but should be fine)
    Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, USC, Wisconsin, Washington

    Bowl Bubble (but probably won't go bowling)
    Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA

    Big 12 Bowl Eligibility

    Who’s Bowl Eligible?
    BYU, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State

    Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible?
    No one yet

    Bowl Bubble (but should be fine)
    Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia

    Bowl Bubble (but probably won't go bowling)
    Arizona, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, UCF, Utah

    Week 10 College Football
    CFN Rankings | Bowl Projections
    College Football Playoff Predictions
    10 Teams That Might Not Go Bowling

    CUSA Bowl Eligibility

    Who’s Bowl Eligible?
    Sam Houston

    Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible?
    UTEP

    Bowl Bubble (but should be fine)
    Jacksonville State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech

    Bowl Bubble (but probably won't go bowling)
    FIU, Kennesaw State (ineligible for a bowl), Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State

    Independents & Pac-12 Bowl Eligibility

    Who’s Bowl Eligible?
    Notre Dame, Washington State

    Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible?
    No one yet

    Bowl Bubble (but should be fine)
    Oregon State, UConn

    Bowl Bubble (but probably won't go bowling)
    UMass

    MAC Bowl Eligibility

    Who’s Bowl Eligible?
    No one yet

    Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible?
    Kent State

    Bowl Bubble (but should be fine)
    Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Miami University, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan

    Bowl Bubble (but probably won't go bowling)
    Akron, Ball State

    Mountain West Bowl Eligibility

    Who’s Bowl Eligible?
    Boise State, UNLV

    Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible?
    Wyoming

    Bowl Bubble (but should be fine)
    Colorado State, Fresno State, San Jose State

    Bowl Bubble (but probably won't go bowling)
    Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State

    SEC Bowl Eligibility

    Who’s Bowl Eligible?
    Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M

    Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible?
    Mississippi State

    Bowl Bubble (but should be fine)
    Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Vanderbilt,

    Bowl Bubble (but probably won't go bowling)
    Auburn, Florida, Kentucky

    Sun Belt Bowl Eligibility

    Who’s Bowl Eligible?
    James Madison, Louisiana

    Who Isn’t Bowl Eligible?
    Southern Miss, Troy

    Bowl Bubble (but should be fine)
    Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Texas State, ULM

    Bowl Bubble (but probably won't go bowling)
    Appalachian State, Georgia State

    Week 10 College Football
    CFN Rankings | Bowl Projections
    College Football Playoff Predictions
    10 Teams That Might Not Go Bowling

    Cathie Vaniel
    1d ago
    love Pitt's chomping shark
