    College Football Rankings Week 10: Top 10 Teams

    By College Football News,

    2 days ago

    Nothing really changed in the CFN Top 10 college football rankings, but for the moment - until the offensive line can find the parts and figure it out - Ohio State slips a wee bit, but for the most part everything holds firm.

    Oregon destroyed Illinois, Penn State passed the test at Wisconsin, Texas A&M rallied to get by LSU, Notre Dame acted like it's bigger and better against Navy, and so on.

    All ten of these teams are assuming they'll be in the expanded College Football Playoff, but it's not that easy. Lose once the rest of the way, and there's a problem.

    But for now, going into the home stretch, here are the ten best teams in college football going into Week 10.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdVE6_0wO6klEb00
    Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel leaves the field after the win over Illinois at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Saturday, Oct 26, 2024.

    © Chris Pietsch&solThe Register-Guard &sol USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

    College Football Rankings Week 10: Top 10

    CFN College Football Rankings Week 10
    All 134 | 76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25

    10 Texas A&M (7-1)

    Last Week Rank: 10
    Texas A&M 38, LSU 23
    Up Next: at South Carolina

    9 Notre Dame (7-1)

    Last Week Rank: 9
    Notre Dame 51, Navy 14
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    8 Miami (8-0)

    Last Week Rank: 8
    Miami 36, Florida State 14
    Up Next: Duke

    7 Tennessee (6-1)

    Last Week Rank: 7
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: Kentucky

    6 Texas (7-1)

    Last Week Rank: 6
    Texas 27, Vanderbilt 24
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    5 Clemson (6-1)

    Last Week Rank: 5
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: Louisville

    4 Penn State (7-0)

    Last Week Rank: 4
    Penn State 28, Wisconsin 13
    Up Next: Ohio State

    3 Ohio State (6-1)

    Last Week Rank: 2
    Ohio State 21, Nebraska 17
    Up Next: at Penn State

    2 Georgia (6-1)

    Last Week Rank: 3
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: Florida

    1 Oregon (8-0)

    Last Week Rank: 1
    Oregon 38, Illinois 9
    Up Next: at Michigan

    CFN College Football Rankings Week 10
    All 134 | 76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25

