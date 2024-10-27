College Football Rankings Week 10: Top 10 Teams

Nothing really changed in the CFN Top 10 college football rankings, but for the moment - until the offensive line can find the parts and figure it out - Ohio State slips a wee bit, but for the most part everything holds firm.



Oregon destroyed Illinois, Penn State passed the test at Wisconsin, Texas A&M rallied to get by LSU, Notre Dame acted like it's bigger and better against Navy, and so on.



All ten of these teams are assuming they'll be in the expanded College Football Playoff, but it's not that easy. Lose once the rest of the way, and there's a problem.



But for now, going into the home stretch, here are the ten best teams in college football going into Week 10.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel leaves the field after the win over Illinois at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Saturday, Oct 26, 2024. © Chris Pietsch&solThe Register-Guard &sol USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College Football Rankings Week 10: Top 10

All 134 | 76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25

10 Texas A&M (7-1)

Last Week Rank: 10

Texas A&M 38, LSU 23

Up Next: at South Carolina

9 Notre Dame (7-1)

Last Week Rank: 9

Notre Dame 51, Navy 14

Up Next: OPEN DATE

8 Miami (8-0)

Last Week Rank: 8

Miami 36, Florida State 14

Up Next: Duke

7 Tennessee (6-1)

Last Week Rank: 7

OPEN DATE

Up Next: Kentucky

6 Texas (7-1)

Last Week Rank: 6

Texas 27, Vanderbilt 24

Up Next: OPEN DATE

5 Clemson (6-1)

Last Week Rank: 5

OPEN DATE

Up Next: Louisville

4 Penn State (7-0)

Last Week Rank: 4

Penn State 28, Wisconsin 13

Up Next: Ohio State

3 Ohio State (6-1)

Last Week Rank: 2

Ohio State 21, Nebraska 17

Up Next: at Penn State

2 Georgia (6-1)

Last Week Rank: 3

OPEN DATE

Up Next: Florida

1 Oregon (8-0)

Last Week Rank: 1

Oregon 38, Illinois 9

Up Next: at Michigan



