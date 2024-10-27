Open in App
    College Football Rankings Week 10: CFN Ranks All 134 Teams

    By College Football News,

    2 days ago

    This just got really, really strange.

    Think about it. It's not even November and Arizona, Oklahoma State, and Utah are effectively done with the Big 12 title chase - and maybe even a bowl appearance.

    Indiana would be No. 1 in America if it was named something like Oklahoma or USC or Florida State. However, Florida State is totally miserable, USC is happy to get by Rutgers at home, and Oklahoma is the working definition of a big conference also-ran at the moment.

    Just how good are all 134 college football teams at the moment? We think we have it, and then Kennesaw State is amazing against Liberty, Akron beat Central Michigan, and late October college football goes late October college football.

    Going into Week 10, the 134 best college football teams are ...

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPMNB_0wO4YGi000
    Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field.

    © Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

    College Football Rankings Week 10

    CFN College Football Rankings Week 10
    76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

    134 Kent State (1-7)

    Last Week Rank: 133
    Western Michigan 52, Kent State 21
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    133 UAB (1-6)

    Last Week Rank: 132
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: Tulsa

    132 Southern Miss (1-7)

    Last Week Rank: 130
    James Madison 32, Southern Miss 15
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    131 Troy (1-7)

    Last Week Rank: 129
    Arkansas State 34, Troy 31
    Up Next: Coastal Carolina

    130 UMass (2-6)

    Last Week Rank: 125
    UMass 35, Wagner 7
    Up Next: at Miss State

    129 Middle Tennessee (2-6)

    Last Week Rank: 124
    at Jacksonville State
    Up Next: at UTEP

    128 Kennesaw State (1-6)

    Last Week Rank: 134
    Kennesaw State 27, Liberty 24
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    127 UTSA (3-5)

    Last Week Rank: 117
    Tulsa 46, UTSA 45
    Up Next: Memphis

    126 Tulsa (3-5)

    Last Week Rank: 128
    Tulsa 46, UTSA 45
    Up Next: at UAB

    125 Louisiana Tech (3-4)

    Last Week Rank: 127
    Louisiana Tech 14, UTEP 10
    Up Next: at Sam Houston

    124 FIU (3-5)

    Last Week Rank: 120
    Sam Houston 10, FIU 7
    Up Next: New Mexico State

    123 New Mexico State (2-5)

    Last Week Rank: 123
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: at FIU

    122 Air Force (1-6)

    Last Week Rank: 122
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: at Army

    121 Wyoming (1-7)

    Last Week Rank: 114
    Utah State 27, Wyoming 25
    Up Next: at New Mexico

    120 Rice (2-6)

    Last Week Rank: 115
    UConn 17, Rice 10
    Up Next: Navy

    119 UTEP (1-7)

    Last Week Rank: 119
    Louisiana Tech 14, UTEP 10
    Up Next: Middle Tennessee

    118 Temple (2-6)

    Last Week Rank: 112
    East Carolina 56, Temple 34
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    117 Akron (2-6)

    Last Week Rank: 126
    Akron 25, Eastern Michigan 21
    Up Next: Buffalo

    116 Georgia State (2-5)

    Last Week Rank: 113
    Appalachian State 33, Georgia State 26
    Up Next: at UConn

    115 Florida Atlantic (2-5)

    Last Week Rank: 118
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: USF

    114 Ball State (3-5)

    Last Week Rank: 131
    Ball State 25, Northern Illinois 23
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    113 Central Michigan (3-5)

    Last Week Rank: 107
    Miami University 46, Central Michigan 7
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    112 Utah State (2-6)

    Last Week Rank: 116
    Utah State 27, Wyoming 25
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    111 Jacksonville State (4-3)

    Last Week Rank: 111
    Jacksonville State 42, Middle Tennessee 20
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    110 Eastern Michigan (5-3)

    Last Week Rank: 105
    Akron 25, Eastern Michigan 21
    Up Next: Toledo

    109 Hawaii (3-5)

    Last Week Rank: 121
    Hawaii 34, Nevada 13
    Up Next: at Fresno State

    108 New Mexico (3-5)

    Last Week Rank: 110
    Colorado State 17, New Mexico 6
    Up Next: Wyoming

    107 Western Michigan (6-2)

    Last Week Rank: 108
    Western Michigan 52, Kent State 21
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    106 San Diego State (3-4)

    Last Week Rank: 109
    Washington State
    Up Next: at Boise State

    105 Liberty (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 95
    Kennesaw State 27, Liberty 24
    Up Next: Jacksonville State

    104 Nevada (3-6)

    Last Week Rank: 94
    Hawaii 34, Nevada 13
    Up Next: Colorado State

    103 East Carolina (4-4)

    Last Week Rank: 106
    East Carolina 56, Temple 34
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    102 Northern Illinois (4-4)

    Last Week Rank: 93
    Ball State 25, Northern Illinois 23
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    101 Charlotte (3-5)

    Last Week Rank: 103
    Memphis 33, Charlotte 28
    Up Next: Tulane

    CFN College Football Rankings Week 10
    76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

