College Football Rankings Week 10: CFN Ranks All 134 Teams

This just got really, really strange.



Think about it. It's not even November and Arizona, Oklahoma State, and Utah are effectively done with the Big 12 title chase - and maybe even a bowl appearance.



Indiana would be No. 1 in America if it was named something like Oklahoma or USC or Florida State. However, Florida State is totally miserable, USC is happy to get by Rutgers at home, and Oklahoma is the working definition of a big conference also-ran at the moment.



Just how good are all 134 college football teams at the moment? We think we have it, and then Kennesaw State is amazing against Liberty, Akron beat Central Michigan, and late October college football goes late October college football.



Going into Week 10, the 134 best college football teams are ...

College Football Rankings Week 10

134 Kent State (1-7)

Last Week Rank: 133

Western Michigan 52, Kent State 21

Up Next: OPEN DATE

133 UAB (1-6)

Last Week Rank: 132

OPEN DATE

Up Next: Tulsa

132 Southern Miss (1-7)

Last Week Rank: 130

James Madison 32, Southern Miss 15

Up Next: OPEN DATE

131 Troy (1-7)

Last Week Rank: 129

Arkansas State 34, Troy 31

Up Next: Coastal Carolina

130 UMass (2-6)

Last Week Rank: 125

UMass 35, Wagner 7

Up Next: at Miss State

129 Middle Tennessee (2-6)

Last Week Rank: 124

at Jacksonville State

Up Next: at UTEP

128 Kennesaw State (1-6)

Last Week Rank: 134

Kennesaw State 27, Liberty 24

Up Next: OPEN DATE

127 UTSA (3-5)

Last Week Rank: 117

Tulsa 46, UTSA 45

Up Next: Memphis

126 Tulsa (3-5)

Last Week Rank: 128

Tulsa 46, UTSA 45

Up Next: at UAB

125 Louisiana Tech (3-4)

Last Week Rank: 127

Louisiana Tech 14, UTEP 10

Up Next: at Sam Houston

124 FIU (3-5)

Last Week Rank: 120

Sam Houston 10, FIU 7

Up Next: New Mexico State

123 New Mexico State (2-5)

Last Week Rank: 123

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at FIU

122 Air Force (1-6)

Last Week Rank: 122

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at Army

121 Wyoming (1-7)

Last Week Rank: 114

Utah State 27, Wyoming 25

Up Next: at New Mexico

120 Rice (2-6)

Last Week Rank: 115

UConn 17, Rice 10

Up Next: Navy

119 UTEP (1-7)

Last Week Rank: 119

Louisiana Tech 14, UTEP 10

Up Next: Middle Tennessee

118 Temple (2-6)

Last Week Rank: 112

East Carolina 56, Temple 34

Up Next: OPEN DATE

117 Akron (2-6)

Last Week Rank: 126

Akron 25, Eastern Michigan 21

Up Next: Buffalo

116 Georgia State (2-5)

Last Week Rank: 113

Appalachian State 33, Georgia State 26

Up Next: at UConn

115 Florida Atlantic (2-5)

Last Week Rank: 118

OPEN DATE

Up Next: USF

114 Ball State (3-5)

Last Week Rank: 131

Ball State 25, Northern Illinois 23

Up Next: OPEN DATE

113 Central Michigan (3-5)

Last Week Rank: 107

Miami University 46, Central Michigan 7

Up Next: OPEN DATE

112 Utah State (2-6)

Last Week Rank: 116

Utah State 27, Wyoming 25

Up Next: OPEN DATE

111 Jacksonville State (4-3)

Last Week Rank: 111

Jacksonville State 42, Middle Tennessee 20

Up Next: OPEN DATE

110 Eastern Michigan (5-3)

Last Week Rank: 105

Akron 25, Eastern Michigan 21

Up Next: Toledo

109 Hawaii (3-5)

Last Week Rank: 121

Hawaii 34, Nevada 13

Up Next: at Fresno State

108 New Mexico (3-5)

Last Week Rank: 110

Colorado State 17, New Mexico 6

Up Next: Wyoming

107 Western Michigan (6-2)

Last Week Rank: 108

Western Michigan 52, Kent State 21

Up Next: OPEN DATE

106 San Diego State (3-4)

Last Week Rank: 109

Washington State

Up Next: at Boise State

105 Liberty (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 95

Kennesaw State 27, Liberty 24

Up Next: Jacksonville State

104 Nevada (3-6)

Last Week Rank: 94

Hawaii 34, Nevada 13

Up Next: Colorado State

103 East Carolina (4-4)

Last Week Rank: 106

East Carolina 56, Temple 34

Up Next: OPEN DATE

102 Northern Illinois (4-4)

Last Week Rank: 93

Ball State 25, Northern Illinois 23

Up Next: OPEN DATE

101 Charlotte (3-5)

Last Week Rank: 103

Memphis 33, Charlotte 28

Up Next: Tulane



