College Football Rankings Week 10: Teams 76 to 100 – Fresno State, UConn, James Madison

This wasn't intentional, but this turned out to be where the mid-level Group of Five conference teams hang out.



The AAC, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, and Sun Belt elite are way higher, and the dregs are certainly in the bottom 34, but everyone else needs a home, and outside of a random Stanford-like team, this is it.



No, it's not totally hopeless for this bunch, but mostly these are the teams that hope to catch a little bit of fire and get bowl eligible.

100 Appalachian State (3-4)

Last Week Rank: 104

Appalachian State 33, Georgia State 26

Up Next: Old Dominion

99 ULM (5-2)

Last Week Rank: 85

South Alabama 46, ULM 17

Up Next: at Marshall

98 Arkansas State (5-3)

Last Week Rank: 101

Arkansas State 34, Troy 31

Up Next: OPEN DATE

97 Texas State (4-3)

Last Week Rank: 100

OPEN DATE

Up Next: Louisiana

96 Toledo (5-3)

Last Week Rank: 75

Bowling Green 41, Toledo 26

Up Next: at Eastern Michigan

95 UConn (4-3)

Last Week Rank: 73

UConn 17, Rice 10

Up Next: Georgia State

94 Georgia Southern (5-3)

Last Week Rank: 72

Old Dominion 47, Georgia Southern 19

Up Next: at South Alabama

93 Bowling Green (4-4)

Last Week Rank: 102

Bowling Green 41, Toledo 26

Up Next: OPEN DATE

92 Sam Houston (6-2)

Last Week Rank: 92

Sam Houston 10, FIU 7

Up Next: OPEN DATE

91 WKU (5-2)

Last Week Rank: 91

OPEN DATE

Up Next: Kennesaw State

90 Buffalo (4-4)

Last Week Rank: 88

Ohio 47, Buffalo 16

Up Next: at Buffalo

89 Oregon State (4-4)

Last Week Rank: 86

Cal 44, Oregon State 7

Up Next: OPEN DATE

88 South Alabama (4-4)

Last Week Rank: 98

South Alabama 46, ULM 17

Up Next: Georgia Southern

87 Old Dominion (3-5)

Last Week Rank: 99

Old Dominion 47, Georgia Southern 19

Up Next: at Appalachian State

86 Ohio (4-4)

Last Week Rank: 97

Ohio 47, Buffalo 16

Up Next: OPEN DATE

85 Miami University (4-4)

Last Week Rank: 96

Miami University 46, Central Michigan 7

Up Next: OPEN DATE

84 Colorado State (5-3)

Last Week Rank: 90

Colorado State 17, New Mexico 6

Up Next: at Nevada

83 USF (3-4)

Last Week Rank: 89

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at Florida Atlantic

82 San Jose State (5-3)

Last Week Rank: 82

Fresno State 33, San Jose State 10

Up Next: OPEN DATE

81 James Madison (6-2)

Last Week Rank: 76

James Madison 32, Southern Miss 15

Up Next: OPEN DATE

80 Stanford (2-6)

Last Week Rank: 77

Wake Forest 27, Stanford 24

Up Next: at NC State

79 North Texas (5-3)

Last Week Rank: 87

Tulane 45, North Texas 37

Up Next: OPEN DATE

78 Coastal Carolina (4-3)

Last Week Rank: 84

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at Troy

77 Marshall (4-3)

Last Week Rank: 81

OPEN DATE

Up Next: ULM

76 Fresno State (5-3)

Last Week Rank: 83

Fresno State 33, San Jose State 10

Up Next: Hawaii



