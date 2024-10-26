Mountain West Week 9 College Football Predictions: Betting Odds, Schedule, How to Watch

Boise State got by UNLV to take a stranglehold of the Mountain West race, and everyone else is trying to stay in the hunt - the Rebels are still a deep in this.



San Jose State at Fresno State gets the biggest spotlight, but can New Mexico keep the O going with a tough trip at Colorado State? Everyone else is fighting just to get a win.



Here's every prediction for all the the Week 9 Mountain West games along with the latest betting odds, and how to watch.



Mountain West Week 9 Predictions

Boise St at UNLV | New Mexico at Colorado St

Utah State at Wyoming | SJSU at Fresno State

Washington State at SDSU | Nevada at Hawaii

Oct 12, 2024; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys wide receiver Jaylen Sargent (8) makes a catch and scores a touchdown against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. © Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

Mountain West Predictions: Week 9

- Week 9 Schedule, Predictions

Boise State at UNLV

Line: Boise State -4.5, o/u: 63.5

Prediction: UNLV 34, Boise State 30

Final Score: Boise State 29, UNLV 24



New Mexico at Colorado State

5:00 pm ET, Mountain West



New Mexico (3-4) can't stop anyone, but that hasn't mattered over the easy portion of the slate. Bronco Mendenhall's team is on a three-game winning streak, and to pull this off and keep it going it has to get off the bus thinking about getting its fourth straight 50 point game. Colorado State (4-3) is a step up in competition, but the Lobos will force this game into more of a firefight than the home side might like.



New Mexico at Colorado State Prediction, Betting Lines

Line: Colorado State -4.5, o/u: 62.5

Prediction: Colorado State 47, New Mexico 41



Utah State at Wyoming

7:00 pm ET, CBS Sports Network



Someone has to win this. Utah State (1-6) has yet to beat an FBS team because the defense isn't even close, allowing 162 points over the last three games and, oddly enough, had its best FBS game against Utah. On the flip side, Wyoming (1-6) can't get its O going but the defense has been fine. The home side survives with the offense having a little fun.



Utah State at Wyoming Prediction, Betting Lines

Line: Utah State -1.5, o/u: 57.5

Prediction: Wyoming 37, Utah State 34



San Jose State at Fresno State

8:00 pm ET, truTV



This has to be when Fresno State (4-3) finally starts to look and play the part. It's still 2-1 in Mountain West play, but the offense is having a hard time getting going. San Jose State (5-2) has been all over the place - it's not consistent game-to-game. However, the Spartans can throw a bit and will give the Bulldogs a tough time until the end.



San Jose State at Fresno State Prediction, Betting Lines

Line: Fresno State -4.5, o/u: 55.5

Prediction: Fresno State 31, San Jose State 24



Washington State at San Diego State

10:30 pm ET, CBS Sports Network



Washington State (6-1) is way, way more knee-deep in the College Football Playoff mix than the rest of the nation wants to believe. It has the potential to run the table, and this might be the toughest game outside of a date at Oregon State.



San Diego State (3-3) is rested, but the offense isn't playing like it's supposed to. The Cougar offense will bust through and keep the fun going - the Aztecs won't come close to keeping up.



Washington State at San Diego State Prediction, Betting Lines

Line: Washington State -14.5, o/u: 56.5

Prediction: Washington State 31, San Diego State 16



Nevada at Hawaii

12:00 am ET, Spectrum



Hawaii (2-5) is way overdue to get its first FBS win of the year, especially at home. It did a great job of keeping Ashton Jeanty and the Boise State offense from going off, but couldn't do a thing against Washington State.



Nevada (3-5) stunned Oregon State and pushed Fresno State, but it has to find a way to pull off a close road game. The Rainbow Warrior offense won't get the struggling O going, though.



Nevada at Hawaii Prediction, Betting Lines

Line: Hawaii -1.5, o/u: 44.5

Prediction: Nevada 24, Hawaii 20



