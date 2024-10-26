Mountain West Week 9 College Football Predictions: Betting Odds, Schedule, How to Watch

New Mexico (3-4) can't stop anyone, but that hasn't mattered over the easy portion of the slate. Bronco Mendenhall's team is on a three-game winning streak, and to pull this off and keep it going it has to get off the bus thinking about getting its fourth straight 50 point game. Colorado State (4-3) is a step up in competition, but the Lobos will force this game into more of a firefight than the home side might like.
New Mexico at Colorado State Prediction, Betting Lines Line: Colorado State -4.5, o/u: 62.5 Prediction: Colorado State 47, New Mexico 41
Someone has to win this. Utah State (1-6) has yet to beat an FBS team because the defense isn't even close, allowing 162 points over the last three games and, oddly enough, had its best FBS game against Utah. On the flip side, Wyoming (1-6) can't get its O going but the defense has been fine. The home side survives with the offense having a little fun.
Utah State at Wyoming Prediction, Betting Lines Line: Utah State -1.5, o/u: 57.5 Prediction: Wyoming 37, Utah State 34
This has to be when Fresno State (4-3) finally starts to look and play the part. It's still 2-1 in Mountain West play, but the offense is having a hard time getting going. San Jose State (5-2) has been all over the place - it's not consistent game-to-game. However, the Spartans can throw a bit and will give the Bulldogs a tough time until the end.
San Jose State at Fresno State Prediction, Betting Lines Line: Fresno State -4.5, o/u: 55.5 Prediction: Fresno State 31, San Jose State 24
Washington State (6-1) is way, way more knee-deep in the College Football Playoff mix than the rest of the nation wants to believe. It has the potential to run the table, and this might be the toughest game outside of a date at Oregon State.
San Diego State (3-3) is rested, but the offense isn't playing like it's supposed to. The Cougar offense will bust through and keep the fun going - the Aztecs won't come close to keeping up.
Washington State at San Diego State Prediction, Betting Lines Line: Washington State -14.5, o/u: 56.5 Prediction: Washington State 31, San Diego State 16
Hawaii (2-5) is way overdue to get its first FBS win of the year, especially at home. It did a great job of keeping Ashton Jeanty and the Boise State offense from going off, but couldn't do a thing against Washington State.
Nevada (3-5) stunned Oregon State and pushed Fresno State, but it has to find a way to pull off a close road game. The Rainbow Warrior offense won't get the struggling O going, though.
Nevada at Hawaii Prediction, Betting Lines Line: Hawaii -1.5, o/u: 44.5 Prediction: Nevada 24, Hawaii 20
