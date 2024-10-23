Liberty vs Kennesaw State Prediction, Game Preview, and Betting Lines

It’s the best program in Conference USA vs the one that’s trying to get going.



Liberty isn’t nearly as strong as last year’s version, but it’s still unbeaten. It hasn’t played a Power Four team - or a team that will go bowling - and this starts a run of three road games in four.



Kennesaw State is just getting use to live in the FBS, and it at least pushed Middle Tennessee last week in a 14-5 loss. It doesn’t get too much easier after this, and it’ll take something special to not be the underdog in any game the rest of the way.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Jamey Chadwell looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. © Mark J&period Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Liberty vs Kennesaw State Preview

Liberty vs Kennesaw State How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Fifth Third Stadium, Kennesaw, GA

How to Watch: CBS Sports Network

Kennesaw State (0-6), Liberty (5-0)

- Week 9 Schedule, Predictions

Why Liberty Will Win

Liberty is about to call its shot on how many rushing yards it would like to rip off.



Kennesaw State’s run D hasn’t been all that bad from time to time, but that’s because most teams had too much fun throwing the ball. Jacksonville State enjoyed cranking up huge runs with 384 yards in the 63-24 win.



Liberty leads Conference USA in rushing averaging well over 200 yards per game. The offense is almost perfectly balanced, there won’t be any issues converting third down tries, and …



Predictions for Every Remaining Game

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | SEC | IND & Pac-12

AAC | CUSA | MAC | MWest | Sun Belt

Why Kennesaw State Will Win

The Owls need to just hang around.



There’s no ground game - there little to no stead offense, really - and the defense is struggling. But Liberty will get hit with a slew of penalties, it won’t efficiently generate a ton of first downs, and for the most part, Kennesaw State should handle the quick midrange passing game early on.



However …

Liberty vs Kennesaw State: Who Will Win

Liberty gets a chance to show off on national television.



It might be on the road, and the home sides have played above their heads in these midweek Conference USA games. But after a few minutes to get warmed up, everything will kick in and the Flame offense will take over.

Liberty vs Kennesaw State Prediction, Betting Lines

Liberty 37, Kennesaw State 10

Line: Liberty -25.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Liberty vs Kennesaw State Must See Rating: 2