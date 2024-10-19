Hawaii vs Washington State Prediction, Game Preview, and Betting Lines

Washington State is far more into the College Football Playoff chase than it might seem.



Its only loss was at Boise State, there's a blowout win on the resumé against a rolling Texas Tech team, and the victory over Washington will be a bigger deal as the season goes on.



With Oregon State still on the slate, there's room to do even more.

Hawaii has yet to beat an FBS team. It's offense is hit-or-miss, but the defense has been able to keep games relatively close. The season has been a struggle, but everything could turn around fast with a win in Pullman.

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive tackle Khalil Laufau (44) and linebacker Kyle Thornton (52) celebrate after a play against the San Jose State Spartans in the second at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State Cougars won 54-52 in double overtime. © James Snook-Imagn Images

Hawaii vs Washington State Preview

Hawaii vs Washington State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Game Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Gesa Field, Pullman, WA

How to Watch: CW Network

Washington State (5-1), Hawaii (2-4)

Hawaii vs Washington State Prediction, Betting Lines

Washington State 38, Hawaii 17

Line: Washington State -18, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Hawaii vs Washington State Must See Rating: 2



