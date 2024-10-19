Open in App
    • College Football News

    Hawaii vs Washington State Prediction, Game Preview, and Betting Lines

    By Pete Fiutak,

    2 days ago

    Washington State is far more into the College Football Playoff chase than it might seem.

    Its only loss was at Boise State, there's a blowout win on the resumé against a rolling Texas Tech team, and the victory over Washington will be a bigger deal as the season goes on.

    With Oregon State still on the slate, there's room to do even more.

    Hawaii has yet to beat an FBS team. It's offense is hit-or-miss, but the defense has been able to keep games relatively close. The season has been a struggle, but everything could turn around fast with a win in Pullman.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q0l8v_0wDQ4A8P00
    Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive tackle Khalil Laufau (44) and linebacker Kyle Thornton (52) celebrate after a play against the San Jose State Spartans in the second at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State Cougars won 54-52 in double overtime.

    © James Snook-Imagn Images

    Hawaii vs Washington State Preview

    Hawaii vs Washington State How to Watch
    Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
    Game Time: 3:30 pm ET
    Venue: Gesa Field, Pullman, WA
    How to Watch: CW Network
    Washington State (5-1), Hawaii (2-4)
    - Week 8 Schedule, Predictions

    Hawaii vs Washington State Prediction, Betting Lines

    Washington State 38, Hawaii 17
    Line: Washington State -18, o/u: 55.5
    ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
    Hawaii vs Washington State Must See Rating: 2

    CFN Week 8 Expert Picks
    South Carolina at OU | Miami at Louisville
    Nebraska at Indiana | Alabama at Tennessee
    Notre Dame vs Ga Tech | Michigan at Illinois
    Colorado at Arizona | LSU at Arkansas
    Georgia at Texas | Iowa at Michigan State
    UNLV at Oregon State | TCU at Utah

