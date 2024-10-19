New Mexico vs Utah State Prediction, Game Preview, and Betting Lines

Everyone is rocking and rolling against Air Force lately, but Utah State putting up 52 on the board after scoring 50 against New Mexico State could be a bit of a turning point.



It was a rough offseason and a nasty start to the season with an 0-4 run, and now three of the next four games are on the road.



They're winnable - Colorado State and San Diego State sandwiched around a home game against Wyoming - but they need to be ready for a wild shootout this week.

New Mexico can't stop anyone - allowing 45 points or more in four of the last five games - but the offense has been fun and explosive.



The Lobos go to Wyoming and Washington State next, so realistically, lose here, and they'll still be looking for their first win over an FBS team when Hawaii comes to town in a month.

New Mexico vs Utah State Preview

New Mexico vs Utah State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

Venue: Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

How to Watch: truTV

Utah State (1-5), New Mexico (2-4)

- Week 8 Schedule, Predictions

New Mexico vs Utah State Prediction, Betting Lines

Utah State 52, New Mexico 38

Line: New Mexico -1.5, o/u: 77.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

New Mexico vs Utah State Must See Rating: 2



