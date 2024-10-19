Open in App
    • College Football News

    New Mexico vs Utah State Prediction, Game Preview, and Betting Lines

    By Pete Fiutak,

    2 days ago

    Everyone is rocking and rolling against Air Force lately, but Utah State putting up 52 on the board after scoring 50 against New Mexico State could be a bit of a turning point.

    It was a rough offseason and a nasty start to the season with an 0-4 run, and now three of the next four games are on the road.

    They're winnable - Colorado State and San Diego State sandwiched around a home game against Wyoming - but they need to be ready for a wild shootout this week.

    New Mexico can't stop anyone - allowing 45 points or more in four of the last five games - but the offense has been fun and explosive.

    The Lobos go to Wyoming and Washington State next, so realistically, lose here, and they'll still be looking for their first win over an FBS team when Hawaii comes to town in a month.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aBiVQ_0wDOTKon00
    Oct 11, 2024; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Spencer Petras (7) passes in the second half against the UNLV Rebels at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.

    © Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

    New Mexico vs Utah State Preview

    New Mexico vs Utah State How to Watch
    Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
    Game Time: 4:00 pm ET
    Venue: Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT
    How to Watch: truTV
    Utah State (1-5), New Mexico (2-4)
    - Week 8 Schedule, Predictions

    New Mexico vs Utah State Prediction, Betting Lines

    Utah State 52, New Mexico 38
    Line: New Mexico -1.5, o/u: 77.5
    ATS Confidence out of 5: 4
    New Mexico vs Utah State Must See Rating: 2

    CFN Week 8 Expert Picks
    South Carolina at OU | Miami at Louisville
    Nebraska at Indiana | Alabama at Tennessee
    Notre Dame vs Ga Tech | Michigan at Illinois
    Colorado at Arizona | LSU at Arkansas
    Georgia at Texas | Iowa at Michigan State
    UNLV at Oregon State | TCU at Utah

