Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • College Football News

    UAB vs USF Prediction, Game Preview, and Betting Lines

    By Pete Fiutak,

    2 days ago

    It's been a rough run for USF.

    Hurricane dangers force the team to play Memphis in Orlando last week, and. that was coming off losses to Miami and Tulane. Not the schedule eases up a little bit.

    There's a date with Navy coming up, but that will likely be the only remaining game against a team that will go bowling.

    UAB can't get anything going under head coach Trent Dilfer.

    The schedule hasn't been easy - losing to Army, Navy, Tulane, Arkansas, and a shockingly good ULM team has led to the 1-5 start. But unlike USF, the slate has some big landmines.

    Three of the next four games are in Birmingham, but dealing with UConn and at Memphis will be a problem. Beat USF, though, and the season starts to turn around.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zmeqa_0wDOShxb00
    Oct 12, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls quarterback Bryce Archie (3) drops back to pass against the Memphis Tigers in the fourth quarter at Camping World Stadium.

    © Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

    UAB vs USF Preview

    UAB vs USF How to Watch
    Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
    Game Time: 3:30 pm ET
    Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
    How to Watch: ESPN+
    USF (2-4), UAB (1-5)
    - Week 8 Schedule, Predictions

    UAB vs USF Prediction, Betting Lines

    USF 41, UAB 20
    Line: USF -13.5, o/u: 56.5
    ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5
    UAB vs USF Must See Rating: 3

    CFN Week 8 Expert Picks
    South Carolina at OU | Miami at Louisville
    Nebraska at Indiana | Alabama at Tennessee
    Notre Dame vs Ga Tech | Michigan at Illinois
    Colorado at Arizona | LSU at Arkansas
    Georgia at Texas | Iowa at Michigan State
    UNLV at Oregon State | TCU at Utah

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Coaches Poll: College Football Top 25 Rankings Week 9
    College Football News1 day ago
    NC State vs Cal Prediction, Game Preview, and Betting Lines
    College Football News2 days ago
    College Football Rankings Week 9: Teams 26 to 50, Featuring Michigan, Nebraska, Colorado
    College Football News13 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents42 minutes ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Women in Manufacturing: Miss Kentucky contestant uses platform to encourage youth to enter trades
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz15 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA26 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Meet Kiki: The Tiny 11lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Opinion – Al Cross: Amendment 2 — if it’s such a good idea, why so many off-base arguments
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy