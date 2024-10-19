UAB vs USF Prediction, Game Preview, and Betting Lines

It's been a rough run for USF.



Hurricane dangers force the team to play Memphis in Orlando last week, and. that was coming off losses to Miami and Tulane. Not the schedule eases up a little bit.



There's a date with Navy coming up, but that will likely be the only remaining game against a team that will go bowling.

UAB can't get anything going under head coach Trent Dilfer.



The schedule hasn't been easy - losing to Army, Navy, Tulane, Arkansas, and a shockingly good ULM team has led to the 1-5 start. But unlike USF, the slate has some big landmines.



Three of the next four games are in Birmingham, but dealing with UConn and at Memphis will be a problem. Beat USF, though, and the season starts to turn around.

Oct 12, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls quarterback Bryce Archie (3) drops back to pass against the Memphis Tigers in the fourth quarter at Camping World Stadium. © Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

UAB vs USF Preview

UAB vs USF How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Game Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

How to Watch: ESPN+

USF (2-4), UAB (1-5)

- Week 8 Schedule, Predictions

UAB vs USF Prediction, Betting Lines

USF 41, UAB 20

Line: USF -13.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

UAB vs USF Must See Rating: 3



CFN Week 8 Expert Picks

South Carolina at OU | Miami at Louisville

Nebraska at Indiana | Alabama at Tennessee

Notre Dame vs Ga Tech | Michigan at Illinois

Colorado at Arizona | LSU at Arkansas

Georgia at Texas | Iowa at Michigan State

UNLV at Oregon State | TCU at Utah