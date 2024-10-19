Wyoming vs San Jose State Prediction, Game Preview, and Betting Lines

Can San Jose State get back on track in a hurry?



The Spartans started 4-1 but lost on the road last week to Colorado State, and now they're back home against a struggling Wyoming team.



With road games at Fresno State and Oregon State up next, and Boise State and UNLV to follow that, there's no time for a mistake. They need a fifth win now, because getting two more the rest of the way to get bowl eligible will be tough.

Wyoming battled well at home against San Diego State last week, but it was a fifth loss with three road games in the next four dates coming up next.



No, the 1-5 start isn't okay, but most of the losses were more than acceptable in hindsight. But now is when it all has to kick in. The Cowboys blew it against the Aztecs, but they need to find something that consistently works this week.

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; San Jose State Spartans running back Floyd Chalk IV, center, celebrates a touchdown with San Jose State Spartans offensive lineman Peseti Lapuaho (79) during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium © James Snook-Imagn Images

Wyoming vs San Jose State Preview

Wyoming vs San Jose State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

Venue: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA

How to Watch: Mountain West

San Jose State (4-2), Wyoming (1-5)

Wyoming vs San Jose State Prediction, Betting Lines

San Jose State 30, Wyoming 23

Line: San Jose State -11.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Wyoming vs San Jose State Must See Rating: 2



