    • College Football News

    Wyoming vs San Jose State Prediction, Game Preview, and Betting Lines

    By Pete Fiutak,

    2 days ago

    Can San Jose State get back on track in a hurry?

    The Spartans started 4-1 but lost on the road last week to Colorado State, and now they're back home against a struggling Wyoming team.

    With road games at Fresno State and Oregon State up next, and Boise State and UNLV to follow that, there's no time for a mistake. They need a fifth win now, because getting two more the rest of the way to get bowl eligible will be tough.

    Wyoming battled well at home against San Diego State last week, but it was a fifth loss with three road games in the next four dates coming up next.

    No, the 1-5 start isn't okay, but most of the losses were more than acceptable in hindsight. But now is when it all has to kick in. The Cowboys blew it against the Aztecs, but they need to find something that consistently works this week.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X1NWm_0wDNJH6300
    Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; San Jose State Spartans running back Floyd Chalk IV, center, celebrates a touchdown with San Jose State Spartans offensive lineman Peseti Lapuaho (79) during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium

    © James Snook-Imagn Images

    Wyoming vs San Jose State Preview

    Wyoming vs San Jose State How to Watch
    Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
    Game Time: 4:00 pm ET
    Venue: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA
    How to Watch: Mountain West
    San Jose State (4-2), Wyoming (1-5)
    Week 8 Schedule, Predictions

    Wyoming vs San Jose State Prediction, Betting Lines

    San Jose State 30, Wyoming 23
    Line: San Jose State -11.5, o/u: 53.5
    ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
    Wyoming vs San Jose State Must See Rating: 2

    CFN Week 8 Expert Picks
    South Carolina at OU | Miami at Louisville
    Nebraska at Indiana | Alabama at Tennessee
    Notre Dame vs Ga Tech | Michigan at Illinois
    Colorado at Arizona | LSU at Arkansas
    Georgia at Texas | Iowa at Michigan State
    UNLV at Oregon State | TCU at Utah

