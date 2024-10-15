Louisiana Tech vs New Mexico State Prediction, Game Preview, and Betting Lines

It’s do or die time for both teams, but in different ways.



New Mexico State needs something to crank up the second half of the season. It has yet to beat an FBS teams, it’s on a five-game losing streak, and it still has Texas A&M to deal with.



So lose this, and that’s it for any bowl dreams.



Louisiana Tech can’t afford to biff this with four of the next six games on the road. It’s coming off a blowout win over Middle Tennessee, the offense finally perked up, and now it has to all work against the Aggies.

Head coach Tony Sanchez has a conversation with NakI Fahina after a play as NMSU took on SEMO Saturday night, August 31, 2024. © Jaime Guzman&solSpecial to the Sun-News &sol USA TODAY NETWORK

Louisiana Tech vs New Mexico State Preview

Louisiana Tech vs New Mexico State How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM

How to Watch: ESPNU

New Mexico State (1-5), Louisiana Tech (2-3)

Why New Mexico State Will Win

The Aggies need Bulldog mistakes to pull this off, and they’ll get them.



Louisiana Tech has a turnover problem. Even in the win over Middle Tennessee it gave lost a fumble - that was the first time all season the team won the turnover margin.



There’s been a problem overall for the Bulldogs when it comes to scoring, but New Mexico State has to generate a bit of production in the backfield against a leaky line, it has to score whenever there’s a chance, and …



Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

New Mexico State doesn’t have a pass rush.



The defense isn’t nearly disruptive enough, and that leads to a lack of takeaways - be slightly stunned if the Aggies come up with more than one.



But the real problem is a passing game that doesn’t click. There’s no Diego Pavia around anymore, and it shows with a passing attack that hits just 42% of its throws and has yet to push past 190 yards.

Louisiana Tech vs New Mexico State: Who Will Win

It’s an odd Tuesday night game, but Louisiana Tech shouldn’t have any issues as long as it’s focused.



The offenses will sputter, but the Bulldogs have more of a defense to hold up against an Aggie team that just can’t get things moving against anyone other than New Mexico’s bad defense.



However, the Aggies kept it close against Liberty and fought with UNM. However, NMSU allowed 104 points over the last two weeks.

Louisiana Tech vs New Mexico State Prediction, Betting Lines

Louisiana Tech 34, New Mexico State 17

Line: Louisiana Tech -11, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Louisiana Tech vs New Mexico State Must See Rating: 2