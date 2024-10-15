Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • College Football News

    Louisiana Tech vs New Mexico State Prediction, Game Preview, and Betting Lines

    By Pete Fiutak,

    2 days ago

    It’s do or die time for both teams, but in different ways.

    New Mexico State needs something to crank up the second half of the season. It has yet to beat an FBS teams, it’s on a five-game losing streak, and it still has Texas A&M to deal with.

    So lose this, and that’s it for any bowl dreams.

    Louisiana Tech can’t afford to biff this with four of the next six games on the road. It’s coming off a blowout win over Middle Tennessee, the offense finally perked up, and now it has to all work against the Aggies.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HsyjR_0w7JreEl00
    Head coach Tony Sanchez has a conversation with NakI Fahina after a play as NMSU took on SEMO Saturday night, August 31, 2024.

    © Jaime Guzman&solSpecial to the Sun-News &sol USA TODAY NETWORK

    Louisiana Tech vs New Mexico State Preview

    Louisiana Tech vs New Mexico State How to Watch
    Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
    Game Time: 9:00 pm ET
    Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM
    How to Watch: ESPNU
    New Mexico State (1-5), Louisiana Tech (2-3)
    - Week 8 Schedule, Predictions

    Why New Mexico State Will Win

    The Aggies need Bulldog mistakes to pull this off, and they’ll get them.

    Louisiana Tech has a turnover problem. Even in the win over Middle Tennessee it gave lost a fumble - that was the first time all season the team won the turnover margin.

    There’s been a problem overall for the Bulldogs when it comes to scoring, but New Mexico State has to generate a bit of production in the backfield against a leaky line, it has to score whenever there’s a chance, and …

    Midseason Predictions for Every Team & Game
    ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | SEC | IND & Pac-12
    AAC | CUSA | MAC | MWest | Sun Belt

    Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

    New Mexico State doesn’t have a pass rush.

    The defense isn’t nearly disruptive enough, and that leads to a lack of takeaways - be slightly stunned if the Aggies come up with more than one.

    But the real problem is a passing game that doesn’t click. There’s no Diego Pavia around anymore, and it shows with a passing attack that hits just 42% of its throws and has yet to push past 190 yards.

    Louisiana Tech vs New Mexico State: Who Will Win

    It’s an odd Tuesday night game, but Louisiana Tech shouldn’t have any issues as long as it’s focused.

    The offenses will sputter, but the Bulldogs have more of a defense to hold up against an Aggie team that just can’t get things moving against anyone other than New Mexico’s bad defense.

    However, the Aggies kept it close against Liberty and fought with UNM. However, NMSU allowed 104 points over the last two weeks.

    Louisiana Tech vs New Mexico State Prediction, Betting Lines

    Louisiana Tech 34, New Mexico State 17
    Line: Louisiana Tech -11, o/u: 48
    ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
    Louisiana Tech vs New Mexico State Must See Rating: 2

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Iowa vs Michigan State Prediction, Game Preview, and Betting Lines
    College Football News5 hours ago
    Conference USA Midseason College Football Predictions: Every Game, Record, and Bowl Teams for 2024
    College Football News2 days ago
    College Football Expert Picks: Predictions for Georgia vs Texas and Week 8's Biggest Games
    College Football News1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Western Kentucky vs Sam Houston Prediction, Game Preview, and Betting Lines
    College Football News1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Wyoming wildfires spark further evacuations
    WyoFile1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile25 days ago
    People want to live in rural Kansas. They just need houses.
    The KLC Journal15 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker3 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern22 hours ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy